Adams back to Hampshire with a bang after contract extension

Hampshire 229 for 6 (Adams 115) beat Surrey 228 (Davidson-Richards 61, Wellington 4-37, Adams 3-40) by four wickets

Georgia Adams celebrated her newly-signed two-year contract extension by carrying Hampshire to a comfortable four-wicket victory over Surrey at Guildford to keep high their hopes of an automatic spot in the final on home turf at the Utilita Bowl next month.

Adams was player of the match as Trent Rockets won the Hundred final on Sunday, and returned to Hampshire with a bang. She took 3 for 40 with her offbreaks, then struck 115 off 103 balls as Hampshire chased down a target of 229 with 51 balls to spare.

Surrey were quickly into stride after Adams asked them to bat first, openers King and Alice Monaghan feasting on some short-pitched offerings from Daisy Gibb and Naomi Dattani.

Spin initially failed to stem the flow, Monaghan dispatching a juicy full toss from Bex Tyson over the ropes while deliveries from Adams to both batters were clubbed for six.

But Adams extracted revenge, clinging onto a caught-and-bowled with King five short of 50, and when Monaghan holed out in her next over, the momentum shifted.

New overseas signing Sune Luus's maiden Surrey innings didn't last long, castled by Tyson after which Wellington flummoxed the middle order. Skipper Kira Chathli top-edged a sweep to short fine leg, while Priyanaz Chatterji's attempt at the same shot landed in the hands of deep square and Jemima Spence and Phoebe Franklin perished to catches closer to the wicket.

Amanda-Jade Wellington took 4 for 37 • Gareth Copley/Getty Images

A recovery of sorts was down to Davidson-Richards who mixed defence with aggression, pummelling Wellington over mid-on for six and using her feet to drill boundaries down the ground. Once she fell lbw to Poppy Tulloch, the end came quickly.

Adams and Ella McCaughan mirrored the approach of Surrey openers from earlier in the day, taking a heavy toll of the new ball to raise 50 in 46 balls.

Chatterji removed McCaughan caught in the gully and though she shelled a caught-and-bowled to reprieve Abi Norgrove on 4, the batter added only one more before falling to the spin of Bethan Miles.

Francesca Sweet too was dropped at cover before nicking Monaghan behind, respite for the bowler who had been struck for successive fours by Adams on her way to a rapid 50.

Adams wasn't finished there, hoisting Luus for a glorious straight six and when pace returned in the form of Anna Buckle it was punched back down the ground for four.

A drive and a cut for four off Monaghan took her into the 90s and a 15th four down to third off Dani Gregory carried her to three figures.