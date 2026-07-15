Taylor's second straight ton seals 3-0 sweep for West Indies

West Indies 257 (Taylor 105, Prendergast 2-37) beat Ireland 193 (Lewis 50, Fletcher 3-33, Matthews 2-37) by 64 runs

Chasing 258, Ireland were bowled out for 193, with Fletcher picking up three wickets. Captain Gaby Lewis ' half-century had briefly raised hopes of an Ireland fightback, but they were eventually bowled out with almost seven overs to spare.

Earlier, Taylor struck her ninth ODI hundred to rescue West Indies from 48 for 4. They had lost Hayley Matthews, Realeanna Grimmond, Shemaine Campbelle and Jannillea Glasgow inside the first 13 overs but Taylor's 105 revived them. She rebuilt first with Deandra Dottin and then Jahzara Claxton before accelerating at the death. After adding 34 with Dottin, she shared a 73-run stand off 78 balls with Claxton and then put on 50 runs off 49 for the seventh wicket with Aaliyah Alleyne.

Beginning the 49th over on 90, Taylor struck Georgina Dempsey for consecutive fours before running a two to reach her century. She was eventually run out off the final ball. Apart from her hundred, Alleyne's brisk 33 and 27 runs in wides helped West Indies push past 250.

Ireland's chase never gathered momentum despite a promising stand between Lewis and Amy Hunter. Lewis made a brisk 50 off 59 balls and Hunter contributed 30 as the pair added 71 off 81 balls for the second wicket, but Fletcher removed both in the 18th over to derail the chase. Matthews then dismissed Orla Prendergast, while Rebecca Stokell was run out as Ireland slipped further behind the asking rate.