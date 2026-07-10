Knott downs Somerset to seal Blaze's spot at Finals Day

The Blaze 122 for 3 (Knott 63*, Dean 3-24) beat Somerset 118 for 8 (Dean 41) by seven wickets

Australian allrounder Charli Knott 's unbeaten 63 from 43 balls enabled The Blaze to clinch a Finals Day place in the Vitality Blast women's competition with a seven-wicket win over Somerset at Trent Bridge.

Three defeats in a row for The Blaze had left their hopes at risk of being derailed by Somerset but Knott and Sarah Bryce (29) displayed no sign of nerves in an 87-run third-wicket partnership. Knott, who hit nine fours, finished the job with the help of Emma Jones, who clinched a bonus-point victory with a pull for six, with 34 balls to spare.

Charlie Dean , England's vice-captain, top scored for Somerset with 41 from 32 balls before she was caught on the boundary off Lucy Higham, who claimed 2 for 6 with her offspin as the wickets were shared among all seven bowlers used by The Blaze.

Dean, who was making her first appearance in this year's Vitality Blast after being left out of the Test team currently taking on India at Lord's on workload grounds, also took 3 for 24 with her offspin - including two wickets in five balls as she opened the bowling for her side - only for Knott and Bryce to take the game away from Somerset.

Mindful, perhaps, of The Blaze falling short in chases against Surrey and Hampshire, Somerset had opted to put runs on the board first but lost their four biggest hitters with only 47 scored.

Bex Odgers fell via a leading edge to extra cover off Grace Ballinger and Sophie Luff hit Kirstie Gordon straight to long-on inside the powerplay. Niamh Holland then picked out mid-off and dangerous Australian overseas Anika Learoyd was bowled behind her legs by legspinner Josie Groves.

Somerset were 58 for 4 from 10, quickly suffering another setback as Georgia Elwiss took a second fine catch at extra cover to remove Alex Griffiths.

Dean's five boundaries gave Somerset cause for more optimism as she and Jess Hazell added 44 for the sixth wicket but both fell to catches in the deep off Higham, before Knott increased her wickets tally in the competition to 20 as Chloe Skelton was stumped.

Chasing fewer than six an over seemed well within The Blaze's range but it took only five balls to look somewhat less straightforward as Dean removed top scorer Marie Kelly (trapped lbw) and the dangerous Kathryn Bryce (bowled).

Yet Knott and Sarah Bryce advanced The Blaze total to 43 without further loss in the powerplay and their partnership was still unbroken at 66 as the 10-over mark was reached with just 48 more needed at 71 for 2.