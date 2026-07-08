Harris equals own record with 15-ball 50 as Surrey move closer to Finals Day

Surrey 183 for 4 (Harris 81, Smith 54) Warwickshire 180 for 5 (Freeborn 50, Pavely 45*, Wraith 42) by six wickets

Laura Harris matched her own record for the fastest half-century in women's T20 history as Surrey comfortably chased down a target of 181, the reigning champions edging closer to secured a spot at next Friday's Finals Day.

Harris raced to the mark in 15 balls, as she did in New Zealand's Super Smash last year, and also shares the record with Marie Kelly and Fatima Sana. The Australian eventually made 81 off 32 balls, sharing a stand of 78 in just 29 balls with skipper Bryony Smith (54), who passed 50 for the second successive match.

"I'm someone who always tries to go from ball one, to be fair," Harris said. "A half-volley is the same as on the first ball as it is on the 10th to me. That is what I've always loved and enjoyed about cricket and that's why I play it."

Earlier, Abbey Freeborn hit a half-century in 43 balls, while Charis Pavely (45* from 18) and Nat Wraith (42 from 30) provided the fireworks in what looked a daunting total of 180 for 5, but it proved nowhere near enough.

Katie George's two glorious drives for four and a huge six off Alice Monaghan gave already eliminated Warwickshire early momentum. Monaghan's response was to rip out George's leg stump with a brute of yorker but it was the hosts' last success for some while.

Wraith should have departed for one, but a weak throw and poor backing up granted a reprieve. The wicketkeeper-batter celebrated with a pull for six behind square and a ramp for four. A majestic straight six propelled her into the 40s before she holed out in the deep.

Freeborn was the glue of the innings, but took 43 balls to score 50 and retired out midway through the 18th over. It was Pavely, badly dropped on 18 by Monaghan, who took the score to 180 helped by successive sixes off full tosses from Bethan Miles.

Smith set about the chase with relish, pulling a short one from Em Arlott over the ropes behind square and dispatching a long-hop from Pavely for six more.

Poor running from Kira Chathli saw her run out by Wraith's direct hit, but Smith was dropped by Arlott on 43 and new batter Harris hooked a no-ball for height from Mary Taylor for six as 77 came from the powerplay.

Arlott gave Smith a second reprieve in the next over, bowled by Millie Taylor, before a seventh four took her to 50 in 23 balls. She survived a close stumping shout to the next ball after a protracted third umpire review.

By now Harris was seeing the ball big clearing the ropes with ease, two sixes in one over from Davis taking her to her record-equaling half-century. By the time Smith holed out for 54, Surrey needed only 56 to win.