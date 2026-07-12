Liberty Heap helps Essex pile them up for season-ending victory

Essex 163 for 9 (Heap 37, Dean 3-36) beat Somerset 122 (Gray 2-11, Coppack 2-20) by 41 runs

Liberty Heap top-scored with 37 as Essex completed their Vitality Blast campaign with a comprehensive 41-run victory over Somerset at the Cooper Associates Ground, Taunton.

Somerset spinner Charlie Dean claimed 3 for 36, but Grace Scrivens and Jo Gardner weighed in with 32 and 30 respectively as Essex ran up an imposing 163 for 9 after winning the toss. Seamers Katie Coppack and Eva Gray then put the skids under Somerset's batting as the home side were shot out for an inadequate 122.

Neither side was able to qualify for Finals Day, but Essex leapfrogged Somerset to finish in fifth place, courtesy of their sixth win of the season.

Essex elected to bat and subsided to 58 for 3 in eight overs. Alex Griffiths had Anneke Bosch held at deep midwicket and Sophia Smale fell to Chloe Skelton in identical fashion as Somerset made early inroads.

Dropped by wicketkeeper Jess Hazell off the bowling of Skelton, Scrivens made good on her escape to raise 32 from 25 balls with five fours in a productive powerplay that yielded 53 runs. But her luck ran out when she was brilliantly run out by Liv Barnes.

Required to rebuild, Jodi Grewcock and Heap responded positively, the fourth wicket pair adding 44 in 5.2 overs to bring up three figures. That was the cue for Barnes to strike another telling blow, the slow left-armer bowling Grewcock for 19 with the score 102 for 4 in the 14th.

Gardner demonstrated aggressive intent, smiting Barnes for a straight six, and then repeating the feat at the expense of Lola Harris as she raised a quickfire 30 from 17 balls. Harris had the last laugh, though, persuading Gardner to drive to extra cover. But Heap remained at large, hoisting Dean for a huge six over deep midwicket before top-edging a catch to third man, having hauled her side to a competitive total.

That total appeared more handy still when Somerset lost three wickets in the powerplay. Coppack had Bex Odgers held at midwicket and Niamh Holland caught behind in a new ball burst of 2 for 15 from three overs, while Sophie Luff lobbed a Smale full toss to mid-on as the home side slipped to 29 for 3.

Making her final appearance of the season before returning to Australia, Anika Learoyd joined forces with Griffiths in an attempt to keep the chase afloat. By the time Griffiths fell lbw to Gray for 15, Somerset were 49 for 4 in the tenth and required to score at just under eleven an over.

Their task became even more difficult when Gray had Learoyd caught at long-on and then ran out Dean to reduce the home side to 50 for 6. Skelton was then run out by Heap as things went from bad to worse for the home side.