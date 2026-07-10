Campbell's super knock powers Yorkshire to Roses win

Yorkshire 162 for 6 (Campbell 64, Jonassen 33) beat Lancashire 133 for 8 (Garton 3-23, Jonassen 2-24) by 29 runs

Thunder beat Yorkshire at York last week but failed to chase a 163-target here and lost for the ninth time in 11 matches.

Opener Campbell underpinned Yorkshire's 162 for 6, which included Darcey Carter's 3 for 22 from four overs of offspin. But Yorkshire's 17-year-old Garton took the headlines by removing Australian great Meg Lanning with her first ball en route to 3 for 23.

Bottom side Lancashire slipped to 14 for 2 and couldn't recover. They were limited to 133 for 8 as Yorkshire won their third successive Blast match. Both sides were already out of Finals Day contention.

Lancashire's spinners - led by Scotland international Carter - battled back impressively from a fast Yorkshire start. Left-handed Campbell crashed an all-format season's best score, and Yorkshire had been 69 without loss after seven overs. The left-hander hoisted two leg-side sixes off Tara Norris at either end of the third over.

Erin Thomas fell when she drilled Fi Morris to long-on for 28, but Campbell pressed on towards a 25-ball fifty. Lauren Winfield-Hill and Sterre Kalis then holed out in the deep against Carter - 92 for 3 after 11 overs.

Campbell also fell to Carter, well caught running in from deep midwicket by Morris, as Yorkshire entered the final five overs with 115 on the board.

Aussie overseas Jess Jonassen, a 50-over centurion here in a White Rose win in late April, contributed 33. Though, just when the late acceleration was coming, she top-edged a sweep at Venus Weerappuli's legspin, and Lancashire were able to peg things back. Sarah Glenn also added 23 for the visitors.

Lancashire were dealt an early blow when stand-in captain Eve Jones, who had pulled the first ball of the innings for four, miscued Jonassen to mid-off in the second over of their chase.

Jones deputised for Ellie Threlkeld, on England duty. The wicketkeeper-batter missed her first-ever match for all Lancashire professional sides since the start of pro domestic cricket in England in 2016.

Academy spinner Garton was then mobbed by her team-mates when she had Lanning caught behind, on 4, trying to cut a ball too close to her.

There was a brief recovery as Carter and Tilly Kesteven shared 43, but both fell in successive overs as trouble returned at 59 for 4 in the 10th. Carter was run out for 23 and Kesteven caught at point against Glenn's legspin.

And, given Lancashire's struggles with the bat through this competition, that was realistically that. Kesteven retired hurt on 28 sandwiched in between Garton's second and third wickets. She Danni Collins and Norris both caught at mid-off and long-on.