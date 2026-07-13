Lyth, Tye keep Yorkshire rolling into quarter-finals

Yorkshire 193 (Lyth 52, Patterson-White 3-13) beat Nottinghamshire 175 (Haynes 37, Pennington 37, Tye 3-18) by 18 runs

Yorkshire warmed up for this week's Vitality Blast quarter-finals with an 18-run victory over North Group winners Nottinghamshire Outlaws as they defended a 194-target in a topsy-turvy clash at Headingley.

The Outlaws were already qualified - and with a home fixture on Wednesday - while Yorkshire advanced to the last eight as second-placed finishers. Yorkshire will find out this evening whether or not they have a home tie in only their seventh ever quarter-final appearance.

Opener Adam Lyth top-scored with 52 off 27 balls in a rollercoaster Yorkshire innings which finished on 193 all out, with Liam Patterson-White's left-arm spin accounting for a brilliant 3 for 13 from four overs.

Vitality Blast quarter-finals Hampshire vs Essex

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey

Yorkshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

Nottinghamshire then started their chase brightly before slipping to 56 for 4 inside seven overs en route to 175 all out in the 20th over. Joe Root struck twice in an over with his offspin, while Jack Haynes and Dillon Pennington both hit 37.

Lyth crashed five sixes - four of them to the leg-side - as he raced to a fifty off 24 balls, by which time Yorkshire were 85 without loss early in the seventh over. But Notts' hit back strongly to reduce the score to 95 for 3 in the 10th.

Lyth and Will Luxton fell, one lbw to Benny Howell's seam and the other caught behind cutting Patterson-White's. Benny Howell then had Root caught at short third off a miscue for 2.

Pace off the ball helped the Outlaws get a grip of things, with Patterson-White later getting Moeen Ali caught and Matthew Revis lbw in the 15th over as part of a collapse which saw the hosts lose 5 for 17 to fall to 159 for 8 in the 19th. But two sixes in 28 off 16 from Logan van Beek helped Yorkshire take 34 off the last 11 balls.

Outlaws captain Joe Clarke then hit four of his first seven balls to the boundary, but he couldn't go on and was one of four quick wickets to fall as the visitors slipped from 32 without loss to 56 for 4. Clarke miscued Hasan Ali to mid-off, while van Beek, Dom Bess and AJ Tye also struck.

On a slower-than-usual Headingley surface, their task already looked a tricky one, and so it proved.

There was some brief fireworks from South African George Linde, who contributed 25, and Haynes before both fell to Root's offspin in the 12th over. Linde drilled to cover, Haynes was caught at deep backward square leg.

And when Patterson-White was bowled by Jafer Chohan's legspin in the next - 107 for 7 - that really was that.

Some lusty hitting from Howell (30) and Pennington just about kept the game alive before Tye twice and Hasan struck again to wrap things up. Veteran Australian seamer Tye finished with an excellent 3 for 18 from 3.3 overs.