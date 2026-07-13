Essex ride Critchley, Pepper efforts into Blast quarter-finals

Essex 124 for 2 (Pepper 71*) beat Surrey 123 (Philippe 33, Critchley 3-16) by eight wickets

Matt Critchley continued his week of spin wizardry as Essex thrashed Surrey by eight wickets at the Kia Oval to book their place in the Vitality Blast knockout stages.

The Lancashire-born legspinner followed up his 4 for 16 against Hampshire 48 hours earlier with 3 for 16 to help bowl out the hosts for 123 with three balls of their 20 overs unused. Charlie Bennett provided good support with 2 for 13, Josh Philippe and Chris Jordan the only Surrey batters threatening to break the shackles.

Essex, who'd needed a win to progress from the South Group made light work of the chase, Michael Pepper leading the run charge with an unbeaten 71 (three sixes, six fours). Both sides will now have away ties in the quarter-finals to be staged on Wednesday afternoon, with Essex facing Hampshire and Surrey taking on Notts.

Vitality Blast quarter-finals Hampshire vs Essex

Nottinghamshire vs Surrey

Yorkshire vs Somerset

Northamptonshire vs Gloucestershire

Asked to bat first Surrey toiled from the off with only Phillippe able to come to terms with the pudding-like surface.

The Australian right-hander was dropped on 3 at midwicket from a shot that burst through the hands, but launched a glorious straight six and three fours in a his quickfire effort, but others simply came and went.

Laurie Evans was run out in the first over while Jason Roy was unable to reprise batting efforts which had seen him hit a century and a half-century in the last week, caught in the deep trying to swing one from Bennett over the ropes.

Critchley castled Philippe with a low skidder and he also accounted for birthday boy Dan Lawrence caught behind for 3 against his old county. Ollie Pope lingered for 23 balls for his 22 and only two late sixes from Jordan raised the target above a run a ball.

Pepper cleared the ropes twice early in the chase, while Paul Walter bludgeoned four boundaries as 49 were added before Sean Abbott bowled the latter with the last ball of the powerplay.

Pepper continued unflustered, ramping Tom Curran for another maximum before somehow picking up four down to third man off the face of the bat as his 50 came up in 38 balls.