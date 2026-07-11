Hughes hundred tips balance in basement battle

Sussex 213 for 3 (Hughes 108*, Leaning 65, Sharma 2-34) Middlesex 195 for 9 (Holden 52, Mills 3-34, Briggs 3-35) by

Daniel Hughes gave a batting masterclass to register his maiden T20 hundred and set up a rare Sussex win in the Vitality Blast as they triumphed against fellow South Group strugglers Middlesex.

The Sharks opener batted right through for an unbeaten 108 from 52 balls at Merchant Taylors' School, sharing a county record T20 partnership of 169 with the recalled Jack Leaning (65 from 48).

Middlesex had good cause to regret dropping Hughes on 28 as Sussex went on to post a daunting 213 for three - although the home side looked nicely poised to challenge that as Max Holden slammed 52 from 20, his second successive half-century.

But Sussex's spinners applied the brakes in the middle overs and captain Tymal Mills finished with three for 34 as his side ended their four-match losing streak.

Harrison Ward dominated the initial stages after Middlesex won the toss and put the visitors in, clattering two leg-side sixes and a trio of fours in his 29 from 16 before Naavya Sharma (two for 34) trapped him in front.

Sussex also lost George Thomas in the powerplay, miscuing Noah Cornwell to mid-on to leave them at an unsteady 44 for two, but Hughes and Leaning transformed their prospects in uncompromising fashion.

Hughes was fortunate to survive when he top-edged a sweep off Luke Hollman only for Zafar Gohar to spill the catch on the boundary - and the opener took full advantage, hitting the accelerator in the second half of the innings.

He carved Tom Helm beyond point to the rope to reach his 50, one of four boundaries in the over, and then unveiled a series of wristy strokes to which the home bowlers could find no answers.

Hughes' second half-century used up only 17 deliveries, while Leaning played the supporting role to perfection, punching Hollman to the long-on boundary to pass 50 before eventually departing to the final ball of the innings.

Middlesex lost Josh de Caires in the second over of their reply, paving the way for Holden to launch a ruthless powerplay offensive as he lifted Leaning for successive sixes and crashed both Mills and Sean Hunt over the infield to the cover fence.

Matt Boyle (34 from 24) kept his fellow left-hander company as the total climbed by 75 in just 30 deliveries, but the home side were forced to regroup once the pair were dismissed in successive overs.

However, spin duo Jack Carson - whose previous six balls had cost 20 - and Danny Briggs (three for 35) both delivered tight overs to send the required rate shooting up while wickets continued to fall.