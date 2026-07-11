Livingstone, Stanley keep Yorkshire waiting on Blast qualification

Lancashire 216 for 6 (Livingstone 60, McDermott 46, van Beek 3-42) beat Yorkshire 194 for 8 (Revis 52, Stanley 4-30) beat by 22 runs

James Anderson removed former England team-mate Joe Root for 4 as Lancashire kept their hopes of Vitality Blast quarter-final qualification alive with a convincing 22-run Roses win over Yorkshire at Emirates Old Trafford.

Lancashire's fifth win in 11 games - this defending a 217-target - takes the race down to Sunday's final day, with second-placed Yorkshire made to wait to seal their progression as they could only post 194 for 8. England Lions quick Mitch Stanley impressed with a career best 4 for 30.

Liam Livingstone crashed 60 off 39 balls in Lightning's 216 for 6 before Root top-edged a pull at Anderson to short fine leg as Yorkshire slipped to 43 for 3 in the fifth over of their chase and failed to recover.

Yorkshire could qualify even with a defeat against North Group winners Nottinghamshire at Headingley on Sunday, whereas Lancashire must beat Durham here and hope.

Dan Moriarty conceded only one and had Keaton Jennings caught at point in the second over, but Lancashire raced to 70 for 1 after six thanks to Ben McDermott and Livingstone, who hit his fourth fifty of the competition.

McDermott fell caught at deep square-leg off Jafer Chohan for 46 - 89 for 2 in the ninth - before Livingstone reached a 28-ball fifty in the next over.

Matty Hurst hit Chohan for back-to-back sixes, but he and Livingstone both fell to Dutch seamer Logan van Beek in the 13th, leaving Lancashire at 129 for 4. Livingstone was brilliantly caught behind by Jonny Bairstow trying to uppercut.

Overseas van Beek was in for his first game of the campaign because of a Faheem Ashraf hand injury.

Shadab Khan contributed 38 off 20 balls to help Lancashire finish strongly. He hit two leg-side sixes off his fellow Pakistani Hasan Ali.

Bairstow didn't open the batting for the White Rose, but his replacement Will Luxton crashed Anderson for six over long-on as 13 came from the first over of the chase. However, he didn't last long, bowled attacking Stanley in the second.

Stanley also had Adam Lyth caught behind with a short ball before Anderson got Root. Stanley then had Bairstow caught at cover off a miscue before Moeen Ali was caught one-handed above his head at midwicket by Jennings off Shadab's legspin.

At 47 for 5 after 6.1 overs, Yorkshire were all but sunk as the Lightning avenged defeat at Headingley earlier in the competition.

Matthew Revis and van Beek settled things down for Yorkshire, importantly protecting their net run-rate, which could come into play on Sunday. Van Beek played nicely for 40 to add to his earlier three wickets before slicing a catch off Jack Blatherwick to third, where a diving Joe Moores held on brilliantly.