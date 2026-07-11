Colin Ackermann 69 gives Durham knockout lifeline

Durham 165 for 7 (Ackermann 69*, Javed 3-30) beat Derbyshire 160 for 6 (Andersson 44, Carse 2-28) by five runs

A brilliant half-century from Colin Ackermann led Durham to a narrow five-run win against Derbyshire Falcons, a victory that keeps their slim qualification hopes alive in the Vitality Blast.

Durham's innings struggled to get going, with the home side stalling after finding themselves in a promising position on a couple of occasions. However, an excellent 69 from Ackermann held the innings together as the hosts posted 165 for 7 from their 20 overs.

The Falcons fell to 9 for 2 in the powerplay, but Martin Andersson and Wayne Madsen fought back with a partnership worth 71. A late flurry from Harry Came brought the Falcons within touching distance, but they fell five runs short of the target as they were restricted to 160 for 6.

Durham won the toss and elected to bat first, but Graham Clark departed in the second over as he chipped a delivery from Matthew Montgomery straight to Jack Morley who produced a great catch at mid-off.

That brought Ben McKinney to the crease and he wasted no time as he picked up 21 off a Montgomery over. However, Akif Javed then got McKinney lbw to end his swashbuckling cameo and the left-arm quick removed Alex Lees two balls later, with the Durham skipper chipping one straight to mid-on.

Ackermann and Ollie Robinson consolidated for a period, but Ackermann broke the shackles with a booming shot down the ground which went for six. The pair's partnership passed the fifty mark, but Robinson chipped a Nick Potts ball straight to the fielder on the leg-side boundary.

The hosts' total passed three figures and Ackermann passed fifty as he pushed his side towards a competitive total.

Javed accounted for Kasey Aldridge and Brydon Carse then fell at the hands of Sufyan Moqim. Nick Potts dismissed Ben Raine in the final over, but Ackermann helped Durham set a target of 166.

Carse struck early for Durham, as he got the key wicket of Aneurin Donald who picked out a fielder with a ramp shot. Durham struck again in the next over, as Yousaf Bin Naeem smashed a Callum Parkinson delivery straight to long-on.

Andersson and Madsen came together hoping to build a partnership and the former smashed back-to-back boundaries off a Matthew Potts over. Andersson then lifted a Parkinson delivery down the ground for six to take another chunk out of the target.

Derbyshire continued to accumulate in the middle overs, but Nathan Sowter got the wicket of the experienced Madsen after he holed out to long-on. Carse then picked up his second of the day as he dismissed Andersson who picked out the fielder at fine leg. Montgomery was the next Derbyshire wicket to fall, with Matthew Potts accounting for him.