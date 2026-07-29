Mooney, Sciver-Brunt lead Welsh Fire thrashing

Trent Rockets 132 for 2 (Mooney 57, Sciver-Brunt 37*) beat Welsh Fire 129 for 3 (Devine 38, Kemp 36*, Phillips 2-17)

A blistering knock from the incomparable Beth Mooney ensured that Trent Rockets strolled to their second win of this year's competition against a Welsh Fire outfit that never got going with the bat.

After two single-figure scores to kick off her campaign, Mooney was due. The southpaw run machine, who was the central figure as Australia won last month's T20 World Cup, brought up her half-century from just 27 balls, and it was a surprise when she picked out Georgia Voll at deep mid-wicket from Em Arlott to depart for 57.

Mooney was well supported by her opening partner Sophia Dunkley in a 73-run stand for the first wicket, and then Nat Sciver-Brunt , returning to the line-up after shaking off a calf complaint to resume her spot at No.3. Sciver-Brunt looked in typically dominant touch, finishing unbeaten on 37 and ending proceedings with a towering six, as Rockets got home with 17 balls to spare.

Fire were unable to exert any sustained pressure with the ball and stuttered with the bat. They were sluggish through the powerplay, Voll and Ella McCaughan managing just 15 between them, and when they departed, it placed heavy emphasis on Freya Kemp and Sophie Devine to inject some urgency into the innings. Both players pushed hard, but neither found top rhythm, with Kemp batting through for an unbeaten 36 from 29 balls.

The Australian pairing of Kim Garth and Samantha Bates were tight and probing with the new ball but the great find for the Rockets was Charley Phillips . Coming in for her first game in the tournament, the slingy quick bowled with great variety and skill to shackle the Fire in the middle third, picking up the wickets of Voll and then Devine, clean bowled, while conceding just 17 from her full allocation.