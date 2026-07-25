Devine, Wareham inspire Welsh Fire thrashing of MI London

Welsh Fire 177 for 4 (Devine 52, Wareham 43*, Voll 42) beat MI London 117 (Henry 30, Potts 3-24) by 60 runs

Fire collected the wooden spoon last summer but on this form they could be contenders for the title as they posted 177 for 4, the third-highest total in the history of the women's competition, and restricted their opponents to 117.

Narrowly defeated by Southern Brave in their opening fixture in a game they should have won, Fire built a strong foundation here through openers Georgia Voll and Ella McCaughan after they were asked to bat by MI London.

The pair put on 49 in 36 deliveries before Hayley Matthews deceived McCaughan (27 from 23) with a dipping delivery that she swatted to Hollie Armitage at extra cover.

The dangerous Freya Kemp departed two balls later, run out for the second match in succession, but Voll continued to play her shots, the Aussie eventually falling for a 26-ball 42 when she skied Melie Kerr to Chinelle Henry at long-on.

Georgia Wareham smashed an unbeaten 43 off 20 balls • Getty Images

Devine and Wareham then showed off their full array of strokes as they shared a thrilling fourth-wicket stand of 79 in just 35 deliveries. Devine hit Matthews for 14 in the space of three balls, including two mighty sixes, and the skipper finally fell to the penultimate delivery of the innings, stumped off a Matthews wide having made 52 off 29. Wareham was equally as brutal, blitzing an unbeaten 43 from 20.

Em Arlott hit the final ball of the innings for six to pile more pressure on MI London, who never got going in reply.

Grace Potts was their tormentor in chief, removing the top three to finish with figures of 3 for 24, and Henry was the only MI London batter to offer any real resistance, making 30 before being dismissed by Devine, who returned figures of 2 for 15.