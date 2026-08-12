Fire vs Spirit, 31st Match at Cardiff, Women's Hundred, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Match centre • Ground time: 09:40
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
WF-W
8 M•262 Runs•32.75 Avg•125.35 SR
WF-W
8 M•184 Runs•30.67 Avg•127.77 SR
LS-W
8 M•219 Runs•31.29 Avg•140.38 SR
LS-W
7 M•154 Runs•30.8 Avg•129.41 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
WF-W
8 M•10 Wkts•1.28 RPB•14.4 SR
WF-W
7 M•8 Wkts•1.23 RPB•14.37 SR
LS-W
10 M•13 Wkts•1.03 RPB•14.53 SR
LS-W
8 M•11 Wkts•1.08 RPB•13.18 SR
Squad
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
Match details
GroundSophia Gardens, Cardiff
Season2026
Match days12 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire
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