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Fire vs Spirit, 31st Match at Cardiff, Women's Hundred, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
31st Match, Cardiff, August 12, 2026, The Hundred Women's Competition
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
5
Welsh Fire (Women)Welsh Fire (Women)
7340120.042
6
London Spirit (Women)London Spirit (Women)
724010-0.306
Recent Performance
Match centre  •  Ground time: 09:40
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
G Voll
8 M262 Runs32.75 Avg125.35 SR
FG Kemp
8 M184 Runs30.67 Avg127.77 SR
M Kapp
8 M219 Runs31.29 Avg140.38 SR
N de Klerk
7 M154 Runs30.8 Avg129.41 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
H Graham
8 M10 Wkts1.28 RPB14.4 SR
G Potts
7 M8 Wkts1.23 RPB14.37 SR
CE Dean
10 M13 Wkts1.03 RPB14.53 SR
M Kapp
8 M11 Wkts1.08 RPB13.18 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WF-W
LS-W
Georgia Wareham (c)
Bowling Allrounder
Em Arlott 
Bowler
Sarah Bryce 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Georgia Davis 
Bowler
Heather Graham 
Allrounder
Niamh Holland 
Allrounder
Freya Kemp 
Allrounder
Ella McCaughan 
Opening Batter
Fi Morris 
Bowler
Abi Norgrove 
Batter
Grace Potts 
Bowler
Orla Prendergast 
Allrounder
Sophia Smale 
Allrounder
Rhianna Southby 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Grace Thompson 
Bowler
Georgia Voll 
Top order Batter
Match details
GroundSophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
The Hundred Women's Competition
Season2026
Match days12 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Chris Watts
England
Julia Jarvis
TV Umpire
England
Graham Lloyd
Reserve Umpire
England
Sam Hollingshead
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