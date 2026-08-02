Dunkley, Sciver-Brunt fly as Rockets eclipse Sunrisers

Trent Rockets 139 for 7 (Dunkley 56, Jonassen 2-20) beat Sunrisers Leeds 134 for 5 (Sutherland 59, Phillips 1-10) by five runs

A high-quality partnership between England stars Sophia Dunkley and Nat Sciver-Brunt backed up by a disciplined bowling performance saw Trent Rockets defeat SunRisers Leeds by five runs at Trent Bridge to earn themselves a healthy position in the points table, sitting second four points behind leaders Southern Brave.

The early stages of the Rockets' innings were dominated by Dunkley and Nat Sciver-Brunt. After losing Beth Mooney early, bowled by Cassidy McCarthy, they raced to a 50 stand off 28 balls, Dunkley was the chief aggressor and hit eight fours en-route to a second successive half-century, her ninth overall in The Hundred.

When Dunkley fell bowled for 56, deceived by a brilliant back-of-the-hand slower-ball from Annabel Sutherland, Sciver-Brunt put her foot down, launching Dani Gibson for six and then scooping her for four.

Jess Jonassen returned to the attack and bowled both Sciver-Brunt (33) and new batter Sophie Luff. Ash Gardner then picked out Phoebe Litchfield at deep midwicket off Hannah Baker's leg-spin just two balls later.

Having been 105 for 2 after 65 balls, the Rockets stalled dramatically. They went 32 balls without hitting a boundary until Bess Heath found the ropes three times in the last five balls of the innings bowled by Sutherland to see the Rockets take some momentum into the break.

Defending a target of 140, the Rockets started tightly with the ball. Gardner struck with her first delivery to see the back of Bryony Smith caught at mid-on which brought Jonassen to the crease. She joined Litchfield and the two began looking dangerous. The Australian left-handers added 35 before Georgia Adams struck to remove Jonassen lbw.

At halfway, SunRisers were 61 for 2 with 79 still required. Charley Phillips then struck a crucial blow when she had a set Litchfield caught at mid-off for 24. With the rate rising, Sutherland targeted Georgia Elwiss in brutal fashion. Lauren Winfield-Hill then got in on the action against Adams to take the equation to 22 required from 10.

Gardner conceded just five off the penultimate five balls to leave 17 needed from the last five bowled by Kim Garth which proved to be a bridge too far. Sutherland finished on 59 not out from 30 balls having played a brilliant lone hand.

The loss sees SunRisers with just one win from four matches and unlikely to qualify for the Eliminator as things stand.

Meerkat Match Hero, Dunkley, said: "I'm pretty happy with the start. It was a pretty slow wicket and felt a bit funky but it was great to get the win in such a close game. Credit to SunRisers for a really close game. Sutherland played a fantastic knock but it's great to get the win at home."