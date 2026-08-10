2:30pm Right. So the big news from the toss is that regular captain Sophie Molineux is unavailable for this game due to a stomach bug, with Wolvaardt taking up the mantle in her absence. A huge blow for Southern Brave, who need to win by 94 runs today to leapfrog the Rockets and secure a direct berth in the final.
Southern Brave: Lizelle Lee (wk), Maia Bouchier, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Charli Knott, Jodie Grewcock, Phoebe Franklin, Naomi Dattani, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman
Trent Rockets: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Sophie Luff, Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Georgia Elwiss, Kim Garth, Charley Phillips, Samantha Bates
Trent Rockets have won the toss and they have opted to field first.
2:15pm Hello, hello. The identity of two qualifiers has already been established, but there is still one fine detail to be settled - that of who goes through to the final directly. The Trent Rockets, on a six-game winning run, hold all the aces (and the position), but a dramatic turn of events could yet propel the Southern Brave past the Rockets.
Lots to look forward to then between these two pace-setting teams this season, so hop on to Cricinfo's live coverage!