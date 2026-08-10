Matches (15)
IRE vs AFG (1)
TNPL (1)
Men's Hundred (2)
CPL (1)
Women's Hundred (1)
WCL 2 (1)
One-Day Cup (ENG) (8)

Rockets vs Brave, 29th Match at Nottingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 10 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What target will Brave set?
<100
100-160
160+
Ends in 19 mins
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
1
Trent Rockets (Women)Trent Rockets (Women)
7610241.601
2
Southern Brave (Women)Southern Brave (Women)
7520200.148
Recent Performance
Match centre Comms :  Shashwat Kumar •  Ground time: 14:41

2:30pm Right. So the big news from the toss is that regular captain Sophie Molineux is unavailable for this game due to a stomach bug, with Wolvaardt taking up the mantle in her absence. A huge blow for Southern Brave, who need to win by 94 runs today to leapfrog the Rockets and secure a direct berth in the final.

Southern Brave: Lizelle Lee (wk), Maia Bouchier, Laura Wolvaardt (capt), Charli Knott, Jodie Grewcock, Phoebe Franklin, Naomi Dattani, Sarah Glenn, Issy Wong, Lauren Bell, Tilly Corteen-Coleman

Trent Rockets: Beth Mooney (wk), Sophia Dunkley, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Ashleigh Gardner (capt), Sophie Luff, Bess Heath, Georgia Adams, Georgia Elwiss, Kim Garth, Charley Phillips, Samantha Bates

Trent Rockets have won the toss and they have opted to field first.

2:15pm Hello, hello. The identity of two qualifiers has already been established, but there is still one fine detail to be settled - that of who goes through to the final directly. The Trent Rockets, on a six-game winning run, hold all the aces (and the position), but a dramatic turn of events could yet propel the Southern Brave past the Rockets.

Lots to look forward to then between these two pace-setting teams this season, so hop on to Cricinfo's live coverage!

Read full commentary
Commentary Feedback
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
L Wolvaardt
10 M261 Runs32.63 Avg117.04 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M205 Runs20.5 Avg119.18 SR
SIR Dunkley
8 M285 Runs40.71 Avg160.11 SR
Nat Sciver-Brunt
7 M253 Runs50.6 Avg160.12 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
MR Corteen-Coleman
10 M12 Wkts1.21 RPB15.83 SR
LK Bell
10 M10 Wkts1.11 RPB20 SR
A Gardner
10 M15 Wkts1.31 RPB11.86 SR
SL Bates
7 M10 Wkts1.05 RPB14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
SB-W
TR-W
Lizelle Lee 
Opening Batter
Maia Bouchier 
Top order Batter
Laura Wolvaardt (c)
Opening Batter
Charli Knott 
Batting Allrounder
Jodi Grewcock 
Batting Allrounder
Phoebe Franklin 
Batter
Naomi Dattani 
Allrounder
Sarah Glenn 
Bowling Allrounder
Issy Wong 
Bowler
Lauren Bell 
Bowler
Tilly Corteen-Coleman 
Bowler
Match details
GroundTrent Bridge, Nottingham
TossTrent Rockets (Women), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Women's Competition
Season2026
Match days10 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Neil Pratt
England
Paul Baldwin
TV Umpire
England
Sue Redfern
Reserve Umpire
England
Rose Dovey
Match Referee
England
Helen Pack
The Hundred Women's Competition News
Kapp's all-round showing caps win over struggling Phoenix

Kapp's all-round showing caps win over struggling Phoenix

Litchfield's 22-ball 50 keeps Sunrisers alive - and knocks Fire out

Litchfield's 22-ball 50 keeps Sunrisers alive - and knocks Fire out

Ghosh, Villiers keep MSG alive with victory over Southern Brave

Ghosh, Villiers keep MSG alive with victory over Southern Brave

Sciver-Brunt leads Rockets home after Bates applies stranglehold

Sciver-Brunt leads Rockets home after Bates applies stranglehold