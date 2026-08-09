Litchfield's 22-ball 50 keeps Sunrisers alive - and knocks Fire out

Sunrisers Leeds 122 for 4 (Litchfield 55, Smale 2-23) beat Welsh Fire 121 for 8 (Kemp 72*, Deepti 3-13) by six wickets

Sunrisers Leeds kept themselves in contention for the Hundred Eliminator while dumping Welsh Fire out of the competition in a one-sided game at Headingley.

Their victory sets up a virtual quarter-final with Manchester Super Giants , who sit in third two points ahead of Sunrisers on 18, at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Tuesday afternoon.

With both sides coming off the back of two wins, Sunrisers won the toss and surprised nobody by electing to bowl. A nervy start saw Cassidy McCarthy deliver four wides in five balls before Kate Cross got rid of Sarah Bryce lbw. Freya Kemp then joined Georgia Voll and was fluent from the off in what turned out to be a standout innings.

The economical Deepti Sharma trapped Voll in front to leave the game nicely poised at 61 for 2 at the halfway mark. Hannah Baker then broke the game wide open with two quick wickets, an excellent catch by Phoebe Litchfield dismissing her compatriot Georgia Wareham, followed by a peach to bowl Orla Prendergast, both for ducks. Annabel Sutherland, who had earlier dropped Kemp, then immediately put her down again off Baker to give the Fire a lifeline.

But two more wickets in six balls saw Fire's run rate plummet as they aimed just to survive the 100 balls, Baker finishing with 2 for 15.

Kemp, however, had other ideas. She upped the ante with a six off Jess Jonassen and then blitzed her way to an unbeaten 72 off 45 but a total of 121 for 8 felt underpowered against the in-form Super Giants line-up.

And so it proved as the remarkable Litchfield continued where she left off against Birmingham Phoenix on Friday. Shots all around the ground, including three sixes, saw her to a 23-ball 55 and when she went, the score was 92 off 52 and the game as good as done.

Bryony Smith had gone without scoring but Lauren Winfield-Hill reprised her support role from Friday and Sutherland was in imposing form, hitting an 18-ball 28.

It was left to skipper Dani Gibson and Jonassen to administer the last rites, winning with 26 balls to spare and enabling the Sunrisers to live to fight another day.