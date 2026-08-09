Sunrisers vs Fire, 27th Match at Leeds, Women's Hundred, Aug 09 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Match centre • Ground time: 09:45
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
SRL-W
10 M•323 Runs•40.38 Avg•155.28 SR
SRL-W
10 M•263 Runs•87.67 Avg•145.3 SR
WF-W
7 M•246 Runs•35.14 Avg•128.79 SR
WF-W
8 M•129 Runs•18.43 Avg•113.15 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
SRL-W
10 M•16 Wkts•1.17 RPB•12.25 SR
SRL-W
9 M•9 Wkts•1.22 RPB•13.33 SR
WF-W
7 M•10 Wkts•1.25 RPB•12.9 SR
WF-W
6 M•7 Wkts•1.21 RPB•15 SR
Squad
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper
|Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Batter
Match details
GroundHeadingley, Leeds
Season2026
Match days09 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire
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