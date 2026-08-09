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Sunrisers vs Fire, 27th Match at Leeds, Women's Hundred, Aug 09 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
4
Sunrisers Leeds (Women)Sunrisers Leeds (Women)
6330120.674
5
Welsh Fire (Women)Welsh Fire (Women)
6330120.345
Recent Performance
Match centre  •  Ground time: 09:45
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
P Litchfield
10 M323 Runs40.38 Avg155.28 SR
A Sutherland
10 M263 Runs87.67 Avg145.3 SR
G Voll
7 M246 Runs35.14 Avg128.79 SR
FG Kemp
8 M129 Runs18.43 Avg113.15 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
A Sutherland
10 M16 Wkts1.17 RPB12.25 SR
KL Cross
9 M9 Wkts1.22 RPB13.33 SR
H Graham
7 M10 Wkts1.25 RPB12.9 SR
G Potts
6 M7 Wkts1.21 RPB15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
Match details
GroundHeadingley, Leeds
Series
The Hundred Women's Competition
Season2026
Match days09 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Paul Baldwin
England
Surendiran Shanmugam
TV Umpire
England
Graham Lloyd
Reserve Umpire
England
Tom Lungley
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