Annabel Sutherland keeps Sunrisers Leeds' slim Eliminator hopes alive

Sunrisers Leeds 142 for 5 (Sutherland 37*, George 3-25) beat London Spirit 136 for 7 (Harris 51, Deepti 2-18) by five wickets

It was seventh-placed Sunrisers Leeds who took the honours as they chased down fifth-placed London Spirit 's 136 for 7 in a tight tussle at Headingley. The two sides had just one win apiece this summer so victory here was essential to make qualification a possibility. In the end, Annabel Sutherland 's unbeaten 37 in a chase of 137 gave the hosts a lifeline.

Spirit were inserted by Sunrisers only to see a downpour derail them after they had reached a dominant 89 for 1 built on Australian Grace Harris 's belligerent half-century, compiled off just 25 balls with two sixes and seven fours.

Harris had scored just 57 runs in her four innings before today but she set about the Sunrisers bowling with aplomb, well supported by Amy Jones, who hit a 20-ball 24. Harris took a particular liking to her compatriot Sutherland, hitting her for a six and two fours before the drizzle got heavier and the hover covers were rolled on.

On the resumption, Harris was dismissed immediately and from that point Sunrisers were exceptional, conceding just 47 for 6 wickets in the second half, Deepti Sharma taking 2 for 18 and Hannah Baker 2 for 21.

Then Bryony Smith and Phoebe Litchfield - moved to the top of the order - came out firing, a boundary-laden powerplay giving up 47-0 with shots all round the wicket. It was something of a surprise when Litchfield, who had looked in total control, hit left-armer Katie George to Marizanne Kapp at deep mid-wicket for a 17-ball 30.

That gave the Spirit the toe-hold they needed as Lauren Winfield-Hill came and went and Smith perished to the miserly Charlie Dean (1 for 13 off her full allocation), but Sutherland, one of SunRisers' three Aussies, kept the momentum going along with skipper Dani Gibson, who started nervously before growing into her innings.

Gibson hit George straight to Harris at long-on for 25 to leave 30 needed off 21. With 14 needed off 9, Sharma repeated the error with the same result but the increasingly assured Sutherland saw her compatriot Jonassen, shuffled down the order to make way for Litchfield's move to the top, hit her first four balls for two, four, two, four to ease any nerves and see her side home with two balls to spare, sealed with a Sutherland six.

Meerkat Match Hero Annabel Sutherland said: "It's nice to get the win. Jess came out with real clarity, and she's got a beautiful swing of the bat. It was nice to see a few go to the rope from her.