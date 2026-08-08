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Brave vs Super Giants, 26th Match at Southampton, Women's Hundred, Aug 08 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What target will Super Giants set?
<100
100-160
160+
Ends in 16 mins
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
2
Southern Brave (Women)Southern Brave (Women)
6510200.399
3
Manchester Super Giants (Women)Manchester Super Giants (Women)
6321140.613
Recent Performance
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Alagappan Muthu •  Ground time: 14:14

Toss: Manchester Super Giants opt to bat. The playing XIs are here

Six women are tied for top wicket-taker (10) in the Hundred and two of them are from the Brave - their World Cup winning captain Sophie Molinueux (econ 5.5) and teenage left-arm spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman (econ 7.5)

How are Super Giants so far off the pace though? Ten points separate them from the top even though they have Lanning, Mandhana and Ecclestone, three of the greatest ever in the women's game in their ranks. The no-result against bottom-placed Birmingham Phoenix might be playing a part there

This is the second game of today's double-header. Trent Rockets were on show earlier, pulling ahead to sole first place on the points table (and a guaranteed top-three place which will be consequential come finals time). Brave have the chance to join them on the podium, again, if they win this game and grab four points.

1.30pm Hello and welcome to Cricinfo's ball-by-ball coverage of the Women's Hundred match between Southern Brave and Manchester Super Giants.

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Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
S Mandhana
5 M158 Runs39.5 Avg138.59 SR
KE Bryce
10 M156 Runs26 Avg122.83 SR
L Wolvaardt
10 M228 Runs28.5 Avg114.57 SR
ME Bouchier
10 M224 Runs22.4 Avg116.66 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
S Ecclestone
10 M16 Wkts0.93 RPB12.5 SR
KE Bryce
8 M9 Wkts1.27 RPB11.66 SR
LK Bell
10 M12 Wkts1.05 RPB16.66 SR
MR Corteen-Coleman
10 M12 Wkts1.21 RPB15.41 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
MSG-W
SB-W
Meg Lanning (c)
Top order Batter
Smriti Mandhana 
Opening Batter
Grace Scrivens 
Opening Batter
Kathryn Bryce 
Allrounder
Mady Villiers 
Bowling Allrounder
Richa Ghosh 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Maitlan Brown 
Bowler
Sophie Ecclestone 
Bowler
Ryana MacDonald-Gay 
Allrounder
Grace Ballinger 
Bowler
Bex Tyson 
Bowler
Match details
GroundThe Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossManchester Super Giants (Women), elected to bat first
Series
The Hundred Women's Competition
Season2026
Match days08 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
James Tredwell
England
Mark Newell
TV Umpire
England
Nigel Llong
Reserve Umpire
England
Gabi Brown
Match Referee
England
Helen Pack
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