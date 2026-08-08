Toss: Manchester Super Giants opt to bat. The playing XIs are here
Six women are tied for top wicket-taker (10) in the Hundred and two of them are from the Brave - their World Cup winning captain Sophie Molinueux (econ 5.5) and teenage left-arm spinner Tilly Corteen-Coleman (econ 7.5)
How are Super Giants so far off the pace though? Ten points separate them from the top even though they have Lanning, Mandhana and Ecclestone, three of the greatest ever in the women's game in their ranks. The no-result against bottom-placed Birmingham Phoenix might be playing a part there
This is the second game of today's double-header. Trent Rockets were on show earlier, pulling ahead to sole first place on the points table (and a guaranteed top-three place which will be consequential come finals time). Brave have the chance to join them on the podium, again, if they win this game and grab four points.
1.30pm Hello and welcome to Cricinfo's ball-by-ball coverage of the Women's Hundred match between Southern Brave and Manchester Super Giants.