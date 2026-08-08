Sciver-Brunt leads Rockets home after Bates applies stranglehold

Trent Rockets 125 for 1 (Sciver-Brunt 67*, Mooney 54*) beat MI London 121 for 5 (Chathli 31, Bates 3-13) by nine wickets

Bates, the Australian left-arm spinner, claimed three scalps to move joint top of the competition's wicket-taking charts, conceding just 13 runs from 20 deliveries and bowling 12 dot balls as already eliminated MI London struggled to 121 for 5.

Rockets then strolled to their target with 18 balls to spare, with Sciver-Brunt (67 not out from 36) notching her first half-century of the tournament and Mooney (54 not out from 44) rediscovering her form after three single-figure scores. Their stand of 118 was the second-highest partnership in the history of the women's competition.

MI London had made a steady enough start after being asked to bat, reaching 28 for 0, but the innings fell away after Bates took the key wicket of Hayley Matthews, trapped lbw.

Hollie Armitage fell cheaply to Charley Phillips and Bates struck twice in consecutive deliveries - dismissing Kira Chathli (31 from 27) lbw before Nicola Carey fell first ball courtesy of a smart stumping by Mooney - as the hosts slumped to 49 for 4.

Alice Monaghan and Melie Kerr gave their team a foothold, and Chinelle Henry struck four boundaries in a fluent knock after Kerr fell to Georgia Elwiss, but their total looked well below-bar on a good deck against a rampant Rockets outfit.

And so it proved despite Sophia Dunkley, the tournament's leading run-scorer, being clean bowled by Tara Norris for a third-ball duck.

That brought Sciver-Brunt to the crease and the England skipper was untroubled as she and Mooney stylishly saw their team home, cementing their position at the top of the table. With a top-three finish already guaranteed, Rockets can confirm their place in the final if they beat Southern Brave in their last group match at Trent Bridge on Monday.

Sciver-Brunt, the Meerkat Match Hero, said: "Another good performance today. Throughout the tournament our batting line-up has been explosive and we really wanted to get ahead of the game."