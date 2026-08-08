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MI London vs Rockets, 25th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 08 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
25th Match, The Oval, August 08, 2026, The Hundred Women's Competition
MI London (Women) FlagMI London (Women)

#7

121/5
Trent Rockets (Women) FlagTrent Rockets (Women)

#1

(82/100 balls, T:122) 125/1

Rockets won by 9 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)

nat-sciver-brunt
Player Of The Match
Nat Sciver-Brunt
, TR-W
67* (36)
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Fan Ratings
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Beth Mooney* lhb
544460122.7213 (7b)7 (3b)
Nat Sciver-Brunt rhb
673691186.117 (6b)2 (2b)
BowlerB0sRWRPB4s6sThis spell
Kirstie Gordon sla
1222101.75300/5 (2)
Partnership
118 Runs, 73 B (RPB: 1.61)  
Last Bat
Sophia Dunkley 0 (3b) 
 FOW
7/1 (10B)
4
1
16th
7Runs
1
1w
1
2
1
1
15th
5Runs
1
2
2
14th
14Runs
1
1
1
6
5nb
13th
10Runs
1
1
1
1w
2
4
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Match centre Comms :  Shashwat Kumar

1:33pm That will be all from us for this game. Plenty more coming your way in terms of Hundred action, though, so stay tuned to Cricinfo. Until next time, from all of us, it is goodbye!

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Player of the Match: (On the result) Feeling good. All competition, our batting has been explosive and wanted to get ahead of the game. (On Mooney) Really pleased for her, she has been wanting to be more involved. She stuck in there and played a great innings. Got the most out of it (the pitch) in the morning. Bowlers did well to restrict the explosive batters of the MI London team. We pride ourselves on our discipline and that if we need to go to our change-ups, we use it smartly. (Calf) Feeling really good and glad to be out there.

1:28pm Clinical. The only word that can properly describe this run-chase. Dunkley fell early but Mooney and Sciver-Brunt then put on a record stand. Both barely seemed to break into a sweat, with NSB going through the gears seamlessly. A vital knock for Mooney too with the playoffs dawning, and MI London, who have struggled all tournament, had no answers, with none of their bowlers able to exert pressure for long enough.

The attendance for this game stands at 13,464.

82
4
Gordon to Mooney, FOUR runs

Mooney threads it through the off-side ring, and the Rockets march into the playoffs! Shortish outside off. Mooney waits for it and eases it between cover and backward point. A convincing blow to wrap up a convincing run-chase, and TR have now made it six wins on the trot!

Field comes up

81
1
Gordon to Nat Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

hung up full and wide outside off. NSB shanks it to deep mid wicket, and the scores are now level

Rose: "Nat has been phenomenal - chanceless and effortless, and going along at almost 200. Just makes batting look so easy " -- Explains why she is one of the best (if not the best) white-ball batters in the women's game.

Gordon to bowl. Just two more needed for the Rockets to confirm qualification

CHANGE OF END
Balls80
7 runsNeed 2 from 20 balls
TR-W 120/1
Nat Sciver-Brunt 66 (35b 9x4 1x6)BL Mooney 50 (43b 5x4)
HK Matthews15-0-20-0
80
1
Matthews to Nat Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

back of a length outside off. NSB goes back and tugs it to deep mid wicket

80
1w
Matthews to Nat Sciver-Brunt, 1 wide

seam-up bumper but this slides down leg. NSB swipes at it and misses. Called a wide, much to Matthews' annoyance

79
1
Matthews to Mooney, 1 run

short on off. Mooney hops back and pulls it past mid wicket. Fifty up for the veteran Australian too!

Beth Mooney went past fifty
Photos
78
2
Matthews to Mooney, 2 runs

short and wide outside off. Mooney punches it towards extra cover, where the MI London skipper fumbles and allows the second

77
1
Matthews to Nat Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

dragged down on the stumps. NBS rocks back and smashes a pull to deep mid wicket

76
1
Matthews to Mooney, 1 run

length outside off. Mooney fetches the sweep from outside the line and hauls it on the bounce to deep mid wicket

Balls75
5 runsNeed 9 from 25 balls
TR-W 113/1
BL Mooney 46 (40b 5x4)Nat Sciver-Brunt 64 (33b 9x4 1x6)
AC Kerr15-0-24-0
75
Melie Kerr to Mooney, no run

pulls the length back wide outside off after seeing the batter advance. Jabbed to point

74
Melie Kerr to Mooney, no run

googly tossed up generously on a length outside off. Mooney abandons all attacking intention and blocks

73
1
Melie Kerr to Nat Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

back of a length on the stumps. NSB goes back and short-arm-jabs it towards deep backward square leg

72
2
Melie Kerr to Nat Sciver-Brunt, 2 runs

length outside off. NSB skips down, holds her shape and shovels it to long on's right. Good work by Henry to keep it to two

71
2
Melie Kerr to Nat Sciver-Brunt, 2 runs

slowed up on a full length on off. NSB sweeps it all along the carpet through square leg. NSB labours back for the second and makes it back, in the nick of time

CHANGE OF END
Balls70
14 runsNeed 14 from 30 balls
TR-W 108/1
Nat Sciver-Brunt 59 (30b 9x4 1x6)BL Mooney 46 (38b 5x4)
TG Norris20-0-26-1
70
1
Norris to Nat Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

back of a length on off. NSB hangs back and tugs it towards deep backward square leg

69
1
Norris to Mooney, 1 run

fullish on middle and off. Mooney backs away before punching it to mid off

68
Norris to Mooney, no run

length ball on middle and leg. Mooney uses the angle but helps it straight to short fine leg

67
1
Norris to Nat Sciver-Brunt, 1 run

shortish outside off. NSB chops it to deep point

66
6
Norris to Nat Sciver-Brunt, SIX runs

NSB makes Norris pay! Banged in short outside off and this sits up nicely. She spots the length early and smears it over a leaping deep square leg!

66
5nb
Norris to Nat Sciver-Brunt, (no ball) FOUR runs

oh dear - that is a high full toss! NSB, though, reacts well enough and stays leg side of the ball to crash it through point. The height on this might need to be checked. In the meantime, NSB raises her bat, having brought up another half-century. And to make matters worse for MI London, the No ball has been called!

Norris to bowl out. Around the wicket

Balls65
10 runsNeed 28 from 35 balls
TR-W 94/1
BL Mooney 45 (36b 5x4)Nat Sciver-Brunt 47 (26b 8x4)
KL Gordon10-0-16-0
65
1
Gordon to Mooney, 1 run

full ball outside leg. Mooney hoicks it on the bounce to deep backward square leg

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Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
Nat Sciver-Brunt
67 runs (36)
9 fours1 six
Productive shot
pull
22 runs
3 fours1 six
Control
97%
BL Mooney
54 runs (44)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
pull
13 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
98%
Best performances - bowlers
SL Bates
B
20
0s
12
R
13
W
3
RPB
0.65
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
CN Phillips
B
20
0s
5
R
24
W
1
RPB
1.20
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundKennington Oval, London
TossTrent Rockets (Women), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Women's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Rockets
Nat Sciver-Brunt
Match days08 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Anthony Harris
DRS
England
Rose Dovey
DRS
TV Umpire
England
Nigel Llong
Reserve Umpire
England
Grace Bambury
Match Referee
England
Alec Swann
PointsTrent Rockets (Women) 4, MI London (Women) 0
Match CoverageSee all