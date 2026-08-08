1:33pm That will be all from us for this game. Plenty more coming your way in terms of Hundred action, though, so stay tuned to Cricinfo. Until next time, from all of us, it is goodbye!
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Player of the Match: (On the result) Feeling good. All competition, our batting has been explosive and wanted to get ahead of the game. (On Mooney) Really pleased for her, she has been wanting to be more involved. She stuck in there and played a great innings. Got the most out of it (the pitch) in the morning. Bowlers did well to restrict the explosive batters of the MI London team. We pride ourselves on our discipline and that if we need to go to our change-ups, we use it smartly. (Calf) Feeling really good and glad to be out there.
1:28pm Clinical. The only word that can properly describe this run-chase. Dunkley fell early but Mooney and Sciver-Brunt then put on a record stand. Both barely seemed to break into a sweat, with NSB going through the gears seamlessly. A vital knock for Mooney too with the playoffs dawning, and MI London, who have struggled all tournament, had no answers, with none of their bowlers able to exert pressure for long enough.
The attendance for this game stands at 13,464.