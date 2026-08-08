Nat Sciver-Brunt, Player of the Match: (On the result) Feeling good. All competition, our batting has been explosive and wanted to get ahead of the game. (On Mooney) Really pleased for her, she has been wanting to be more involved. She stuck in there and played a great innings. Got the most out of it (the pitch) in the morning. Bowlers did well to restrict the explosive batters of the MI London team. We pride ourselves on our discipline and that if we need to go to our change-ups, we use it smartly. (Calf) Feeling really good and glad to be out there.