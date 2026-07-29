Match tied after Jones, Kelly shine in Spirit chase

MI London 151 for 4 (Kerr 49, Kapp 2-24) tied with London Spirit 151 for 5 (Jones 49, Kelly 45)

In a classic London derby between these two refashioned rivals, bragging rights and points were shared as the teams played out an extraordinary tie on a scorching afternoon in the capital.

The result leaves MI London searching for their first win, and with just two points from four matches, they are struggling to stay in contention for the knockout stages.

They will still be asking themselves how they didn't win this one. Setting the game up, they batted with great intent to leave the Spirit needing to record the third-highest successful chase in the competition's history.

The Kiwi superstar Melie Kerr had been in impish form for the hosts, opening up the offside to make an unbeaten 49 from 32 balls, while the final quarter of the innings belonged emphatically to Chinelle Henry, the Jamaican striking an astonishing 33 from just 12 balls.

The pair put on 55 from 23 balls, with Henry taking 16 from Nadine de Klerk's final three deliveries to propel MI London to 151.

And when Henry struck immediately with the new ball, inducing a leading edge from Grace Harris, MI London looked to be in prime position to get their campaign up and running.

But then the Spirit got to work. Marie Kelly was again fluent, strumming an elegant 25-ball 45, before clearing the stage for Marizanne Kapp. The South African all-rounder smacked a quickfire 25 in a 51-run stand with Amy Jones , who was anchoring the innings.

Though Kapp perished to a top-edge against the off-spin of Hayley Matthews, Jones looked to have broken the back of the chase but with 27 needed from 22, she struck a hard sweep straight to Nicola Carey at deep square leg. Carey, one of the best fielders in the game, was safe under the high ball.

With five balls left, the Spirit needed nine to win. Matthews took the ball against Deandra Dottin, her fellow Barbadian. Dottin slapped her first ball for four, and drilled her second straight to extra cover. After de Klerk then picked out Kerr at deep midwicket, a single left Dottin needing three to win it off the last. She clubbed into the legside, scampering back for two to complete the tie and, by the barest of margins, keep her team just about alive in the competition.