5:28pm That will be all from us for this game. One more contest in the men's Hundred to come today, so make sure you tune in to that as well. Until next time, from all of us here at Cricinfo, it is goodbye!
Annabel Sutherland, Player of the Match: (On if there have been more complete performances from her) Maybe not. Good being an all-rounder - you are in the game at all times. We had to win and nice to do a job for the team. We knew they (MSG) would come hard. Stay calm - that was the message to the group. The spinners then holding their nerve. (On how tough was it to play this game with illness going around the group) It is a relief to get this one out (of the way). Has been an interesting 48 hours - thankfully I have been okay. Shows the character of the group, especially Phoebe - she has had a rough 24 hours.
5:23pm A fairly comfortable win in the end, fashioned by SRL's high-profile players. Sutherland was brilliant, as was Jonassen. Jonassen, in fact, was the star of the show, removing Ghosh, Mandhana and Lanning. Sutherland was tough to get away across phases and the Super Giants, who began this chase with bluster, largely courtesy Mandhana, ran out of steam pretty quickly therafter.