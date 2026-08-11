Annabel Sutherland, Player of the Match: (On if there have been more complete performances from her) Maybe not. Good being an all-rounder - you are in the game at all times. We had to win and nice to do a job for the team. We knew they (MSG) would come hard. Stay calm - that was the message to the group. The spinners then holding their nerve. (On how tough was it to play this game with illness going around the group) It is a relief to get this one out (of the way). Has been an interesting 48 hours - thankfully I have been okay. Shows the character of the group, especially Phoebe - she has had a rough 24 hours.