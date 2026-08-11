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Super Giants vs Sunrisers, 30th Match at Manchester, Women's Hundred, Aug 11 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
30th Match, Manchester, August 11, 2026, The Hundred Women's Competition
Sunrisers FlagSunrisers

#2

166/4
Super Giants FlagSuper Giants

#4

(100 balls, T:167) 125/8

Sunrisers won by 41 runs

annabel-sutherland
Player Of The Match
Annabel Sutherland
, SRL-W
62* (36), 2/17 & 2 catches
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Fan Ratings
BattersRB4s6sSRThis Bowlerlast 5 balls
Ryana MacDonald-Gay* rhb
5210250.005 (2b)5 (2b)
Bex Tyson lhb
1100100.001 (1b)1 (1b)
BowlerB0sRWRPB4s6sThis spell
Deepti Sharma ob
1572121.40302/6 (5)
Partnership
5 Runs, 2 B (RPB: 2.5)  
Last Bat
Maitlan Brown 11 (10b) 
 FOW
120/8 (98B)
4
1
W
1
W
19th
4Runs
W
1
1
1
1
18th
3Runs
1
1
1
W
17th
6Runs
1
1
2
1nb
1
16th
8Runs
1
1
1nb
1
4
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Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Shashwat Kumar
CHANGE OF END
Balls100
6 runs, 2 wickets
MSG-W 125/8
R MacDonald-Gay 5 (2b 1x4)REA Tyson 1 (1b)
DB Sharma15-0-21-2

5:28pm That will be all from us for this game. One more contest in the men's Hundred to come today, so make sure you tune in to that as well. Until next time, from all of us here at Cricinfo, it is goodbye!

Annabel Sutherland, Player of the Match: (On if there have been more complete performances from her) Maybe not. Good being an all-rounder - you are in the game at all times. We had to win and nice to do a job for the team. We knew they (MSG) would come hard. Stay calm - that was the message to the group. The spinners then holding their nerve. (On how tough was it to play this game with illness going around the group) It is a relief to get this one out (of the way). Has been an interesting 48 hours - thankfully I have been okay. Shows the character of the group, especially Phoebe - she has had a rough 24 hours.

5:23pm A fairly comfortable win in the end, fashioned by SRL's high-profile players. Sutherland was brilliant, as was Jonassen. Jonassen, in fact, was the star of the show, removing Ghosh, Mandhana and Lanning. Sutherland was tough to get away across phases and the Super Giants, who began this chase with bluster, largely courtesy Mandhana, ran out of steam pretty quickly therafter.

100
4
Deepti Sharma to R MacDonald-Gay, FOUR runs

four to finish the game, but it is immaterial! Sunrisers Leeds march on to the Eliminator, and the Manchester Super Giants are out! Full on middle and off. MacDonald-Gay skips down and launches it over the bowler. One bounce and into the fence but it does not matter in the grander scheme. SRL make it four wins on the trot, and they will now play the Eliminator against the Southern Brave on Friday!

99
1
Deepti Sharma to Tyson, 1 run

back of a length just outside off. Tyson backs away and punches it to long off

Craig : "Leeds, Leeds, Leeds! Massive victory for the Sunrisers Leeds Women, now for the men!"

Tyson in at 10

98
W
Deepti Sharma to Brown, OUT

Deepti has two now! Back of a length again and all the air comes out of the ball as if it were a balloon. Brown steps out, swings at it and offers more catching practice to Sutherland at long on!

Maitlan Brown c Sutherland b Sharma 11 (10b 1x4 0x6 17m) SR: 110
97
1
Deepti Sharma to R MacDonald-Gay, 1 run

flighted up full outside off. MacDonald-Gay gets down on one knee and hoicks it towards deep mid wicket

96
W
Deepti Sharma to Villiers, OUT

another simple catch! Pulls the length back outside off after sensing the charge. Villiers has a pop at it anyway but does not generate the power to clear the long on fence. Sutherland puts her catching woes from the other day behind her, and does the rest!

Mady Villiers c Sutherland b Sharma 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

Deepti to bowl the final over. Villiers on strike

Balls95
4 runs, 1 wicketNeed 48 from 5 balls
MSG-W 119/6
M Brown 11 (9b 1x4)
A Sutherland20-0-17-2
95
W
Sutherland to Ecclestone, OUT

Sutherland has another! Slower ball on a back of a length outside off. Ecclestone too early into the stroke and shovels it without any real venom towards long on. Gibson sprints to her left and gobbles up the chance!

Sophie Ecclestone c Gibson b Sutherland 4 (5b 0x4 0x6 5m) SR: 80
94
1
Sutherland to Brown, 1 run

fullish on middle and off. Brown advances and drills it towards extra cover, who dives to her right and takes the sting out of the stroke

93
1
Sutherland to Ecclestone, 1 run

another drop! Short outside off. Ecclestone throws her hands at it and cuts it uppishly towards backward point, where Jonassen spills it!

92
1
Sutherland to Brown, 1 run

off-pace again and bashed into the track on middle and leg. Brown toe-ends it to long on

91
1
Sutherland to Ecclestone, 1 run

slower ball into the track on middle and off. Ecclestone swipes it into the deep square leg region

CHANGE OF END
Balls90
3 runs, 1 wicketNeed 52 from 10 balls
MSG-W 115/5
S Ecclestone 2 (2b)M Brown 9 (7b 1x4)
JL Jonassen20-0-21-3
90
1
Jonassen to Ecclestone, 1 run

angled in on middle and off. Ecclestone advances, takes it on the full and drills it to long off

89
1
Jonassen to Brown, 1 run

back of a length outside off. Brown skips down and slaps it to long off

88
1
Jonassen to Ecclestone, 1 run

length outside off. Ecclestone looks for the reverse and helps it towards short third

Ecclestone in now

87
W
Jonassen to Lanning, OUT

cleans her up with a beauty, and Lanning has been put out of her misery! Tossed up devilishly on a length on middle and leg. Lanning hares down but is nowhere to the pitch of the ball. Swishes at it anyway and gets beaten as the ball spins past. Middle stump rattled and Lanning smashes her bat into the turf as she storms off. SRL almost there!

Meg Lanning b Jonassen 10 (15b 0x4 0x6 24m) SR: 66.66
86
Jonassen to Lanning, no run

slowed up on a length outside off. Lanning swings like a rusty gate and misses

Jonassen to bowl out. 55 off 15

Balls85
6 runsNeed 55 from 15 balls
MSG-W 112/4
M Brown 8 (6b 1x4)MM Lanning 10 (13b)
A Sutherland15-0-13-1
85
1
Sutherland to Brown, 1 run

slower ball dug into the track on middle and leg. Brown drags it towards deep backward square leg

84
Sutherland to Brown, no run

superb yorker, zoning into the toes. Brown tries to dig it out but ends up on the deck in that pursuit, with the ball trickling into the off side

83
1
Sutherland to Lanning, 1 run

slower short ball on off. Lanning waits on it before hoicking it to deep backward square leg

82
2
Sutherland to Lanning, 2 runs

shortish on off. Lanning gives it the big wind-up but cloths this too. Into the deep square leg region and Lanning has to settle for two

82
1nb
Sutherland to Lanning, (no ball)

catching practice for Jonassen, and Lanning's troubled stay comes to an end! But hang on, looks like Lanning will stay because Sutherland has overstepped... Shortish outside off. Lanning lashes it straight to backward point but is let off the hook by Sutherland!

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Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
A Sutherland
62 runs (36)
6 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
17 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
92%
GE Scrivens
31 runs (24)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
sweep shot
8 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
50%
Best performances - bowlers
JL Jonassen
B
20
0s
9
R
21
W
3
RPB
1.05
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundOld Trafford, Manchester
TossManchester Super Giants (Women), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Women's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Sunrisers
Annabel Sutherland
Match days11 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Naeem Ashraf
DRS
England
Simon Widdup
DRS
TV Umpire
England
Nigel Llong
Reserve Umpire
England
Gabi Brown
Match Referee
England
Sarah Bartlett
PointsSunrisers Leeds (Women) 4, Manchester Super Giants (Women) 0
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