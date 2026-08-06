That's all from us on ball-by-ball commentary. Thank you for joining us. Hop over to the men's game that's about to start and keep feeding your cricket fix.
Amelia Kerr is the player of the match. She says its pleasing to get a win today and it was a great game for the crowd for a London derby. Tough position to be in (while they were batting). She praises her team-mate Kirstie Gordon for sticking with her in a ninth wicket stand that fetched 32 runs in 19 balls. She knew the pitch would be hard for run-scoring, that the ball was sticking in it and that gave them hope that they were still in it.
MI London were 64 for 8. Somehow they've managed to drag this out of the fire. Amelia Kerr (69 off 41) with the bat. Nicola Carey (2-30) and Hayley Matthews (2-21) with the ball. And a whole heap of never say die from everybody else. That's the first win of the season and it's definitely one to savour.