Amelia Kerr is the player of the match. She says its pleasing to get a win today and it was a great game for the crowd for a London derby. Tough position to be in (while they were batting). She praises her team-mate Kirstie Gordon for sticking with her in a ninth wicket stand that fetched 32 runs in 19 balls. She knew the pitch would be hard for run-scoring, that the ball was sticking in it and that gave them hope that they were still in it.