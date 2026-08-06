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Spirit vs MI London, 23rd Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 06 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
23rd Match, Lord's, August 06, 2026, The Hundred Women's Competition
MI London (Women) FlagMI London (Women)

#7

122/9
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)

#6

(100 balls, T:123) 119/8

MI London won by 3 runs

melie-kerr
Player Of The Match
Melie Kerr
, MIL-W
69* (41) & 1/20
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What target will MI London set?
<100
13%
100-160
70%
160+
17%
564 votes
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Kerr rescues MI London from 64 for 8 to seal long-awaited first win

Kerr rescues MI London from 64 for 8 to seal long-awaited first win

New Zealand captain's 69 not out leads revival before attack choke Spirit chase

06-Aug-2026 • 19 hrs agoECB Media
Match centre Scores :  Harshith Gowda •  Comms :  Deivarayan Muthu
Scorecard summary
MI London (Women)1 Inn
122/9(100 balls)
Melie Kerr
*69 (41)
Charlie Dean
3/26 (20)
Chinelle Henry
22 (15)
Hannah Rainey
2/12 (15)
London Spirit (Women)2 Inn
119/8(100 balls)
Nadine de Klerk
35 (29)
Hayley Matthews
2/21 (15)
Marizanne Kapp
34 (28)
Nicola Carey
2/30 (20)
View full scorecard
CHANGE OF END
Balls100
11 runs, 1 wicket
LS-W 119/8
KL George 1 (1b)
NJ Carey20-0-30-2

That's all from us on ball-by-ball commentary. Thank you for joining us. Hop over to the men's game that's about to start and keep feeding your cricket fix.

Amelia Kerr is the player of the match. She says its pleasing to get a win today and it was a great game for the crowd for a London derby. Tough position to be in (while they were batting). She praises her team-mate Kirstie Gordon for sticking with her in a ninth wicket stand that fetched 32 runs in 19 balls. She knew the pitch would be hard for run-scoring, that the ball was sticking in it and that gave them hope that they were still in it.

MI London were 64 for 8. Somehow they've managed to drag this out of the fire. Amelia Kerr (69 off 41) with the bat. Nicola Carey (2-30) and Hayley Matthews (2-21) with the ball. And a whole heap of never say die from everybody else. That's the first win of the season and it's definitely one to savour.

100
1W
Carey to Dottin, 1 run, OUT

short ball outside off, Dottin pulls to deep midwicket. She wants to go for the second. There's no time for it and she ends up run out. MI London win by three runs.

Deandra Dottin run out (Henry/Carey) 11 (6b 2x4 0x6 6m) SR: 183.33

Armitage in conference with the bowler. Matthews steps in as well to plot her old team-mates downfall

99
Carey to Dottin, no run

slower short ball in line with the off stump. Dottin backing away, looking to upper cut, can't make contact

98
4
Carey to Dottin, FOUR runs

beats short fine and deep square leg can't get around in time to stop it. Leg stump line because that's where she has fielding cover. A near yorker, so very near, is flicked away by Dottin. She's swinging so hard she loses shape, one hand coming off the bat. But it's effective

Keeper goes back. Only three fielders on the boundary. All on the boundary

97
4
Carey to Dottin, FOUR runs

much needed boundary. All the off side field is up square. Carey bowls a full toss outside off. Dotton opens the face of her bat and scythes it through the gap behind point

96
2
Carey to Dottin, 2 runs

the ample inswing makes sure Dottin's big heave becomes more of an inside edge out to deep midwicket

Spirit need 15 off 5 balls now. Carey to close it out

Balls95
3 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 15 from 5 balls
LS-W 108/7
DJS Dottin 0 (1b)KL George 1 (1b)
HK Matthews15-0-21-2
95
Matthews to Dottin, no run

seam up bouncer. Dottin backs away trying to cut. But the ball beats her top edge and it's taken wonderfully by the keeper; almost as if she were in on the plan

94
W
Matthews to de Klerk, OUT

taken at deep midwicket. A length ball outside off is slogged in the direction of Monaghan at deep midwicket and she takes a lovely catch, diving to her right

Nadine de Klerk c Monaghan b Matthews 35 (29b 3x4 1x6 37m) SR: 120.68
93
2
Matthews to de Klerk, 2 runs

dropped at the extra cover boundary by Carey! It is an almighty hit from de Klerk, who is also moving over to the off side. Getting under the flighted ball and straight-bat launching it over the off side. Carey settles under it, gets two hands to it, but then it spills out

92
1
Matthews to George, 1 run

premediates, moving way across outside off. Matthews shifts her line according to it. She's still pulled away to deep square leg

91
W
Matthews to Pavely, OUT

stumped. Matthews' flight draws Pavely out of her crease, but the dip on the ball completely does the batter in. Pavely attempts a panicked strike, and literally does the splits in order to reach the safety of her crease. But she is unable to

Charis Pavely st †Chathli b Matthews 5 (7b 0x4 0x6 9m) SR: 71.42

LS need 18 off 10. Matthews comes on

CHANGE OF END
Balls90
7 runsNeed 18 from 10 balls
LS-W 105/5
N de Klerk 33 (27b 3x4 1x6)C Pavely 5 (6b)
KL Gordon20-0-27-0
90
4
Gordon to de Klerk, FOUR runs

pushed through on off, de Klerk ventures across off, and shovels it away fine enough to the right of long leg for a vital four for LS

89
1
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

shimmies out and heaves it away to deep square leg. Just a single

88
Gordon to Pavely, no run

Pavely swings and misses. The keeper is beaten as well. Misses a stumping chance as the ball pops out of the gloves

87
1
Gordon to de Klerk, 1 run

jumps across off and shovels it in the air, lands wide of square leg

86
1
Gordon to Pavely, 1 run

down the track and tugged away between deep midwicket and wide long-on

LS need 25 off 15

Balls85
5 runsNeed 25 from 15 balls
LS-W 98/5
N de Klerk 28 (25b 2x4 1x6)C Pavely 3 (3b)
NJ Carey15-0-19-2
85
1
Carey to de Klerk, 1 run

shuffles across off and picks it away to deep square leg

84
1
Carey to Pavely, 1 run

on a length and floated across off, tip and run to cover

83
2
Carey to Pavely, 2 runs

worked away through the vacant spaces at midwicket. Pavely pushes hard for the second

82
Carey to Pavely, no run

poked back down the pitch to mid-off

81
1
Carey to de Klerk, 1 run

shortish and slanting into middle and leg, knocked into the midwicket region

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
AC Kerr
AC Kerr
MIL-W
69 runs (41)
5 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
18 runs
0 four3 sixes
Control
85%
N de Klerk
35 runs (29)
3 fours1 six
Productive shot
sweep shot
12 runs
1 four1 six
Control
76%
Best performances - bowlers
CE Dean
B
20
0s
12
R
26
W
3
RPB
1.30
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
HRA Rainey
B
15
0s
8
R
12
W
2
RPB
0.80
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundLord's, London
TossLondon Spirit (Women), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Women's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
MI London
Melie Kerr
Match days06 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Ben Peverall
England
Gabi Brown
TV Umpire
England
Rob White
Reserve Umpire
England
Sam Hollingshead
Match Referee
England
Helen Pack
PointsMI London (Women) 4, London Spirit (Women) 0
Match CoverageSee all