5:21pm Spirit stay on sixth while Phoenix continue to be at the bottom of the pile. To think that the latter were comfortably in the front for the first 90 balls of the game. Then came the 21-run set from Capsey that also included her shoulder injury scare. Spirit took 37 from the last ten - the most by any team in the last ten balls in the women's Hundred. And they continued that momentum on with the ball, with Kapp delivering the good early with the ball as well. Phoenix found no way back from that. On a track that assisted spin, Dean returned three wickets with a fine spell.