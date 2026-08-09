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Spirit vs Phoenix, 28th Match at London, Women's Hundred, Aug 09 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
28th Match, Lord's, August 09, 2026, The Hundred Women's Competition
London Spirit (Women) FlagLondon Spirit (Women)

#6

140/4
Birmingham Phoenix (Women) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Women)

#8

(100 balls, T:141) 108/8

Spirit won by 32 runs

marizanne-kapp
Player Of The Match
Marizanne Kapp
, LS-W
57* (28) & 1/10
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<100
5%
100-160
78%
160+
17%
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Kapp's all-round showing caps win over struggling Phoenix

Kapp's all-round showing caps win over struggling Phoenix

South Africa allrounder ensures comfortable win for London Spirit in final home game

09-Aug-2026 • 7 hrs agoECB Media
Match centre Scores :  Thilak Ram •  Comms :  S Sudarshanan
Scorecard summary
London Spirit (Women)1 Inn
140/4(100 balls)
Marizanne Kapp
*57 (28)
Alana King
2/18 (20)
Amy Jones
39 (30)
Fatima Sana
1/25 (20)
Birmingham Phoenix (Women)2 Inn
108/8(100 balls)
Emma Lamb
36 (26)
Charlie Dean
3/17 (20)
Davina Perrin
29 (28)
Nadine de Klerk
2/21 (15)
View full scorecard
CHANGE OF END
Balls100
6 runs, 2 wickets
BP-W 108/8
Fatima Sana 14 (11b 1x4)
N de Klerk15-0-21-2

5:21pm Spirit stay on sixth while Phoenix continue to be at the bottom of the pile. To think that the latter were comfortably in the front for the first 90 balls of the game. Then came the 21-run set from Capsey that also included her shoulder injury scare. Spirit took 37 from the last ten - the most by any team in the last ten balls in the women's Hundred. And they continued that momentum on with the ball, with Kapp delivering the good early with the ball as well. Phoenix found no way back from that. On a track that assisted spin, Dean returned three wickets with a fine spell.

Marizanne Kapp, Match Hero: The atmosphere. A special ground. Always heard about Lord's as a kid for years. Happy when London Spirit called me up, always enjoy playing at Lord's. We haven't batted well. Lord's is the trickiest wicket to bat on in England. Today was the first time we batted well.

Right then, that's all we have from this game at Lord's. But don't go too far away. The men get underway at the same venue in about half an hour's time. So hop over and join us for that. Till then, take care, ciao!

100
W
de Klerk to King, OUT

Plumb in front! Quicker length ball slanting in on middle. King misses her heave across the line and is a dead duck. A massive 33-run win for Spirit

Alana King lbw b de Klerk 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 50
99
1
de Klerk to Fatima Sana, 1 run

Quicker full length ball on leg, swiped to deep midwicket

98
4
de Klerk to Fatima Sana, FOUR runs

A proper shot against a spinner! Tossed up legcutter once again. Like a legspinner really. Sana charges down and lofts it straight up and over

97
1
de Klerk to King, 1 run

Length ball on leg, clipped through forward square leg

Alana King hoped she wouldn't be needed with the bat

96
W
de Klerk to Lamb, OUT

Deception of the highest order! A loopy legcutter on middle and leg, and on a length. Almost like a legspinner with a longer run-up. Lamb goes for the pull but she is through her shot before the ball arrives. Spins in a touch to disturb the woodwork

Emma Lamb b de Klerk 36 (26b 2x4 1x6 46m) SR: 138.46

De Klerk to end this game

Balls95
5 runsNeed 39 from 5 balls
BP-W 102/6
Fatima Sana 9 (9b)EL Lamb 36 (25b 2x4 1x6)
CE Dean20-0-17-3
95
1
Dean to Fatima Sana, 1 run

Once again Sana charges down but can only hit it to long-on

94
1
Dean to Lamb, 1 run

Floated full outside off, slog swept to deep midwicket

93
1
Dean to Fatima Sana, 1 run

Charges down to go hard again, gets a thick inside edge through square leg

92
1
Dean to Lamb, 1 run

Tossed up wide outside off, 53mph. Swept to deep midwicket

91
1
Dean to Fatima Sana, 1 run

Charges down to the length ball spinning in, 54mph, swats it to deep midwicket

Spirit scored 37 from this stage. Phoenix need 44

Hyperbole: "They should at least have tried Fatima Sana up the order in one or more of their games. Today too. She's the one who can change the momentum. I think she's wasted at 8, with barely balls available to contribute. "

CHANGE OF END
Balls90
12 runsNeed 44 from 10 balls
BP-W 97/6
EL Lamb 34 (23b 2x4 1x6)Fatima Sana 6 (6b)
KL George20-0-32-0
90
6
George to Lamb, SIX runs

Finally gets one away, Lamb! Short and slanting away outside off. Lamb stays legside, uses her reach to fetch the pull and sends it sailing over the leaping deep fielder

89
1
George to Fatima Sana, 1 run

Walks across and mistimes the flat-bat to mid-off. Higham the fielder there, a direct hit at the bowler's end would have been curtains for Sana

88
2
George to Fatima Sana, 2 runs

Slower legcutter on middle, on a length. Sana clears her front leg and clofts it over the bowler's head. Not enough to take it away. Harris gets across from long-on and saves two

87
1
George to Lamb, 1 run

Full and slow outside off, driven to deep cover

86
2
George to Lamb, 2 runs

Scooped over the wicketkeeper. Full and just outside off, Lamb shuffles across and gets two for the effort

56 needed from 15. George to finish up

Balls85
4 runsNeed 56 from 15 balls
BP-W 85/6
EL Lamb 25 (20b 2x4)Fatima Sana 3 (4b)
HRA Rainey20-0-22-1
85
Rainey to Lamb, no run

Full on off, driven to mid-off. Wants a quick run but Sana sends her back

84
1
Rainey to Fatima Sana, 1 run

Length ball on leg, heaved through backward square leg

83
1
Rainey to Lamb, 1 run

Length ball outside off, pulled straight to deep square leg

82
1
Rainey to Fatima Sana, 1 run

Shortish and angling in, pulled to fine leg

For the uninitiated, Sana has the record for the fastest women's T20 fifty - 15 balls

81
1
Rainey to Lamb, 1 run

Length ball on off, 65mph, heaved to deep midwicket

Rainey back for her last set

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Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
M Kapp
M Kapp
LS-W
57 runs (28)
2 fours6 sixes
Productive shot
off drive
13 runs
1 four1 six
Control
79%
AE Jones
39 runs (30)
6 fours0 six
Productive shot
off drive
13 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
57%
Best performances - bowlers
AM King
B
20
0s
8
R
18
W
2
RPB
0.90
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundLord's, London
TossBirmingham Phoenix (Women), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Women's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Spirit
Marizanne Kapp
Match days09 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Grace Bambury
DRS
England
Mark Newall
DRS
TV Umpire
England
Mike Burns
Reserve Umpire
England
Julia Jarvis
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
PointsLondon Spirit (Women) 4, Birmingham Phoenix (Women) 0
Match CoverageSee all