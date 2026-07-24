Trent Rockets ease to win after downing Birmingham Phoenix for 64

Trent Rockets 68 for 1 (Dunkley 43*) beat Birmingham Phoenix 64 (Perry 39, Bates 3-10, Elwiss 3-13) by nine wickets

A devastating bowling performance from Trent Rockets saw them thrash Birmingham Phoenix by nine wickets in the Hundred at Edgbaston.

The Rockets rolled the Phoenix for just 64, the joint-second lowest total in the history of the women's competition. Samantha Bates (3 for 10), on Hundred debut, and Georgia Elwiss (3 for 13) were the chief destroyers, recording combined figures of 6 for 23 from 40 balls, including 25 dots.

Despite going into the match without England skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt, who will miss the first two matches of the tournament as she manages a calf injury, the Rockets were dominant throughout, easily knocking off their target with 69 balls to spare.

Lauren Filer bowled Beth Mooney for 4 with the score on 40, but she couldn't halt the Rockets' charge, Sophia Dunkley racing to 43 not out from 17 balls and Sophie Luff chipping in with three consecutive fours off Alana King.

Asked to bat first by the visitors, Phoenix lost Tammy Beaumont and Alice Capsey early, the former falling to Kim Garth who bowled the opening 10 balls straight through and conceded just two.

Davina Perrin followed soon after, bowled by Elwiss to leave the Phoenix 13-3 after 20 balls and they were soon 14-5 when Bates removed Annerie Dercksen and Jemima Spence in the space of two deliveries.

Ellyse Perry scored a fighting 39 • Getty Images

They lost their sixth wicket one ball later, Kayla Reyneke looking to go big against the legspin of Katie Levick only to be spectacularly caught by a diving Bess Heath running in from long-on.

The Aussie pairing of Ellyse Perry and King looked to stage a recovery, watchfully moving the score onto 27 for 6 at the halfway point. But it was short-lived, King edging the 51st delivery of the innings behind to give Garth a second wicket.

Perry then looked to up the ante, striking her international teammate Ash Gardner down the ground for six to move onto 25, but Eva Gray fell trying to repeat the dose against Elwiss, picking out Heath at long-on.

Perry was ultimately the last wicket to fall, becoming Elwiss' third scalp when she was brilliantly caught in the deep by Emma Jones for 39. No other Phoenix player reached double figures.

Bates said: "It's pretty cool to play my first game here with Trent Rockets and get the win on the board. We thought we'd go spin-heavy at Edgbaston and we're glad that it paid off.