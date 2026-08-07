Litchfield, Deepti keep Sunrisers in hunt for knockouts

Sunrisers Leeds 111 for 1 (Litchfield 71*, Winfield-Hill 26*) beat Birmingham Phoenix 107 for 9 (Lamb 47, Deepti 3-11) by nine wickets

A masterclass from Phoebe Litchfield , including the fastest fifty in the history of the Hundred women's competition, headlined Sunrisers Leeds ' straightforward chase of Birmingham Phoenix 's underwhelming 107 for 9 to see her side to victory in Birmingham and keep them alive in the competition.

At a sunlit Edgbaston on a blameless pitch, the result eliminated not just the home side but London Spirit and MI London as well.

All of Phoenix's batting frailties were in evidence as they once again lost several quick wickets, Kate Cross taking two of them after 11 wicketless matches in the Hundred.

It was left, as it has been so often this season, to Ellyse Perry to right the ship and she didn't disappoint, making a 22-ball 31 before she was caught by Litchfield off Jess Jonassen, the two Aussies combining the ball after another Aussie, Annabel Sutherland, had dropped her at long-on.

After that only Emma Lamb made an impression, making her second 40-plus score in just her second match of the season, the frailties of the batting line-up shown by the fact she is now the team's second-highest run-getter.

It is something of a mystery why the Phoenix top order of Davina Perrin, Tammy Beaumont and Alice Capsey have not fired but here it was largely about the excellence of Sunrisers' embarrassment of bowling riches, the economy rates of Deepti Sharma, Sutherland, Jonassen and Cross all excellent. The innings dribbled to a close with just 18 runs and five wickets coming from the last 20 balls.

Litchfield put the score into perspective with shots all around the wicket, sweeping, ramping, switch-hitting and driving over extra cover in sumptuous style, the pick of her shots perhaps a straight six off her compatriot Perry.

After Bryony Smith was dismissed, Lauren Winfield-Hill played a good supporting role as Litchfield wowed the crowd with a dazzling display, the game ending with her on 71 not out off 33 balls, and 31 balls unused.