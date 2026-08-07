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Phoenix vs Sunrisers, 24th Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 07 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
5
Sunrisers Leeds (Women)Sunrisers Leeds (Women)
523080.319
8
Birmingham Phoenix (Women)Birmingham Phoenix (Women)
51316-1.954
Recent Performance
Match centre  •  Ground time: 14:10

Hello Cricket aficionados! Welcome to coverage of the 24th match of the ongoing Women's Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix and Sunrisers Leeds. The action will get underway in about one hour. I am Rvel Zahid and I'll bring you all the action from this game so get ready for an action-packed day on Friday!

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Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
EA Perry
10 M292 Runs41.71 Avg128.63 SR
EL Lamb
7 M163 Runs27.17 Avg129.36 SR
P Litchfield
10 M307 Runs38.38 Avg144.13 SR
A Sutherland
10 M292 Runs97.33 Avg144.55 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
PJ Brett
2 M4 Wkts0.75 RPB10 SR
LCN Smith
5 M4 Wkts1.44 RPB20 SR
A Sutherland
10 M18 Wkts1.17 RPB10.88 SR
KL Cross
9 M8 Wkts1.22 RPB15.62 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BP-W
SRL-W
Ellyse Perry (c)
Allrounder
Meg Austin 
-
Tammy Beaumont 
Opening Batter
Phoebe Brett 
Bowler
Alice Capsey 
Batting Allrounder
Fatima Sana 
Bowling Allrounder
Lauren Filer 
Bowler
Eva Gray 
Bowler
Alana King 
Bowling Allrounder
Emma Lamb 
Batting Allrounder
Esmae MacGregor 
-
Eve O'Neill 
-
Davina Perrin 
Top order Batter
Kayla Reyneke 
Batting Allrounder
Linsey Smith 
Bowler
Jemima Spence 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Mary Taylor 
Bowler
Match details
GroundEdgbaston, Birmingham
Series
The Hundred Women's Competition
Season2026
Match days07 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Anna Harris
England
Hassan Adnan
TV Umpire
England
Ian Blackwell
Reserve Umpire
England
Chris Watts
The Hundred Women's Competition News
Kerr rescues MI London from 64 for 8 to seal long-awaited first win

Kerr rescues MI London from 64 for 8 to seal long-awaited first win

Dunkley 65 helps fire Rockets top with fourth win in a row

Dunkley 65 helps fire Rockets top with fourth win in a row

Prendergast stars as Fire boost qualification hopes

Prendergast stars as Fire boost qualification hopes

Annabel Sutherland keeps Sunrisers Leeds' slim Eliminator hopes alive

Annabel Sutherland keeps Sunrisers Leeds' slim Eliminator hopes alive