Hello Cricket aficionados! Welcome to coverage of the 24th match of the ongoing Women's Hundred between Birmingham Phoenix and Sunrisers Leeds. The action will get underway in about one hour. I am Rvel Zahid and I'll bring you all the action from this game so get ready for an action-packed day on Friday!
Phoenix vs Sunrisers, 24th Match at Birmingham, Women's Hundred, Aug 07 2026 - Live Cricket Score
Recent Performance
Match centre • Ground time: 14:10
Commentary Feedback
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
BP-W
10 M•292 Runs•41.71 Avg•128.63 SR
BP-W
7 M•163 Runs•27.17 Avg•129.36 SR
SRL-W
10 M•307 Runs•38.38 Avg•144.13 SR
SRL-W
10 M•292 Runs•97.33 Avg•144.55 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
BP-W
2 M•4 Wkts•0.75 RPB•10 SR
BP-W
5 M•4 Wkts•1.44 RPB•20 SR
SRL-W
10 M•18 Wkts•1.17 RPB•10.88 SR
SRL-W
9 M•8 Wkts•1.22 RPB•15.62 SR
Squad
|Allrounder
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|Opening Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|-
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|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
Match details
GroundEdgbaston, Birmingham
Season2026
Match days07 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire
The Hundred Women's Competition News