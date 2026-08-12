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Fire vs Spirit, 31st Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
31st Match, Cardiff, August 12, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)

#5

London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)

#7

Today, 2:00 PM
1h:27m
Summary
Bet
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
WF-M Win & Bat
LS-M Win & Bat
WF-M Win & Bowl
LS-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
5
Welsh Fire (Men)Welsh Fire (Men)
743016-1.001
7
London Spirit (Men)London Spirit (Men)
72508-0.151
Recent Performance
Match centre  •  Ground time: 13:33
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
MW Short
6 M238 Runs47.6 Avg142.51 SR
JE Root
8 M219 Runs43.8 Avg127.32 SR
LS Livingstone
7 M229 Runs32.71 Avg161.26 SR
D Brevis
7 M196 Runs39.2 Avg149.61 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
SJ Cook
8 M9 Wkts1.64 RPB15 SR
LH Ferguson
8 M8 Wkts1.44 RPB18 SR
J Overton
10 M10 Wkts1.86 RPB13.5 SR
AF Milne
7 M6 Wkts1.38 RPB21.5 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
WF-M
LS-M
Phil Salt (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Aspinwall 
Bowling Allrounder
Jafer Chohan 
Bowler
Jordan Clark 
Allrounder
Sam Cook 
Bowler
Jordan Cox 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Lockie Ferguson 
Bowler
Marco Jansen 
Bowling Allrounder
Ben Kellaway 
Batting Allrounder
Tom Kohler-Cadmore 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Dillon Pennington 
Bowler
Rachin Ravindra 
Batting Allrounder
Joe Root 
Top order Batter
Matthew Short 
Batting Allrounder
Asa Tribe 
Top order Batter
Chris Woakes 
Allrounder
Match details
GroundSophia Gardens, Cardiff
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Match days12 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
James Middlebrook
England
Rob White
TV Umpire
England
Graham Lloyd
Reserve Umpire
England
Chris Watts
Match CoverageSee all