Fire vs Spirit, 31st Match at Cardiff, Men's Hundred, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
WF-M Win & Bat
LS-M Win & Bat
WF-M Win & Bowl
LS-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre • Ground time: 13:33
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
WF-M
6 M•238 Runs•47.6 Avg•142.51 SR
WF-M
8 M•219 Runs•43.8 Avg•127.32 SR
LS-M
7 M•229 Runs•32.71 Avg•161.26 SR
LS-M
7 M•196 Runs•39.2 Avg•149.61 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
WF-M
8 M•9 Wkts•1.64 RPB•15 SR
WF-M
8 M•8 Wkts•1.44 RPB•18 SR
LS-M
10 M•10 Wkts•1.86 RPB•13.5 SR
LS-M
7 M•6 Wkts•1.38 RPB•21.5 SR
Squad
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Batting Allrounder
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Batting Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Allrounder
Match details
GroundSophia Gardens, Cardiff
Season2026
Match days12 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire