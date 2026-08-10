Gregory to Stubbs , SIX runs

And Stubbs has won it with a six! A wayward full toss on leg stump is pumped into the squads at deep square! Stubbs moves to his fifty from 28 balls and Brave have won by six wickets! It means Trent Rockets will have to wait to see if they will proceed straight to Sunday's Lord's final! If Sunrisers Leeds beat Manchester Super Giants tomorrow, they will finish top of the pile and Rockets will have to play the Friday eliminator at The Kia Oval!