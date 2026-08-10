9:26pm "I definitely prefer going straight through to the final, so we'll be cheering Jos and the lads in Manchester!" says Sam Billings. That's it from us. See you all tomorrow!
9:24pm So tomorrow's North-West derby has a lot on it in both the men's and women's competition. Just to confirm, Sunrisers win and they're through automatically to the Lord's final, with Rockets then in the Eliminator to play whoever finishes third. Whoever wins in the women's match bags third and will face Southern Brave to determine who will play Rockets on Sunday.
9:18pm Tristan Stubbs is the Meerkat Match Hero: "For what we've put in for the month, it's disappointing but it's a nice way to finish.
"In hindsight it's a bit frustrating. The first three games we lost a couple of close ones and it's hard to get momentum. I think we showed at the end what we can do, but it took a while to get there. The pitches have been tough, especially in Southampton with a big outfield. Also, you don't know what a good score.
"I knew once Stoin got out, we only needed 12 so it was only really one hit away. It's been a good month in the UK and I really enjoyed it."