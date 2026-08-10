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Rockets vs Brave, 29th Match at Nottingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 10 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
29th Match (D/N), Nottingham, August 10, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)

#1

158/5
Southern Brave (Men) FlagSouthern Brave (Men)

#6

(97/100 balls, T:159) 159/4

Brave won by 6 wickets (with 3 balls remaining)

tristan-stubbs
Player Of The Match
Tristan Stubbs
, SB-M
52* (28)
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Fan Ratings
317

This is the highest match aggregate (317) involving Rockets & Brave in T20s

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Stubbs special leaves Rockets with anxious wait ahead of knockouts

Stubbs special leaves Rockets with anxious wait ahead of knockouts

Sam Billings' side need Super Giants to beat Sunrisers to avoid playing Friday's Eliminator

10-Aug-2026 • 3 hrs agoECB Media
Match centre Comms :  Vithushan Ehantharajah
Scorecard summary
Trent Rockets (Men)1 Inn
158/5(100 balls)
Mitchell Santner
*35 (23)
Daniel Worrall
1/21 (20)
Lewis Gregory
*28 (18)
Adil Rashid
1/25 (20)
Southern Brave (Men)2 Inn
159/4(97 balls)
Tristan Stubbs
*52 (28)
Calvin Harrison
2/32 (10)
Marcus Stoinis
46 (25)
Craig Overton
1/18 (20)
View full scorecard

9:26pm "I definitely prefer going straight through to the final, so we'll be cheering Jos and the lads in Manchester!" says Sam Billings. That's it from us. See you all tomorrow!

9:24pm So tomorrow's North-West derby has a lot on it in both the men's and women's competition. Just to confirm, Sunrisers win and they're through automatically to the Lord's final, with Rockets then in the Eliminator to play whoever finishes third. Whoever wins in the women's match bags third and will face Southern Brave to determine who will play Rockets on Sunday.

9:18pm Tristan Stubbs is the Meerkat Match Hero: "For what we've put in for the month, it's disappointing but it's a nice way to finish.

"In hindsight it's a bit frustrating. The first three games we lost a couple of close ones and it's hard to get momentum. I think we showed at the end what we can do, but it took a while to get there. The pitches have been tough, especially in Southampton with a big outfield. Also, you don't know what a good score.

"I knew once Stoin got out, we only needed 12 so it was only really one hit away. It's been a good month in the UK and I really enjoyed it."

97
6
Gregory to Stubbs, SIX runs

And Stubbs has won it with a six! A wayward full toss on leg stump is pumped into the squads at deep square! Stubbs moves to his fifty from 28 balls and Brave have won by six wickets! It means Trent Rockets will have to wait to see if they will proceed straight to Sunday's Lord's final! If Sunrisers Leeds beat Manchester Super Giants tomorrow, they will finish top of the pile and Rockets will have to play the Friday eliminator at The Kia Oval!

96
2
Gregory to Stubbs, 2 runs

Yorker attempt, low fully, dug out to wide long on, the fielder gathers and throws as they go for the second... and Chaudhary has made his ground at the nonstriker's end

8 needed off the last five, Stubbs on strike. Billings, Santner and Duckett discussing who should take the ball... and it'll be Lewis Gregory rather than Matt Henry. Remember - a tie is enough for Rockets to confirm top spot (they're currently four points ahead of Sunrisers Leeds, who play tomorrow and have a superior Net Run Rate)

Balls95
18 runs, 1 wicketNeed 8 from 5 balls
SB-M 151/4
N Chaudhary 3 (2b)T Stubbs 44 (26b 4x4 2x6)
BW Sanderson
20-0-37-1
95
1
Sanderson to Chaudhary, 1 run

Low full toss again on off stump, the right-hander down across and sweeping away but out to deep square for a single

94
2
Sanderson to Chaudhary, 2 runs

Goes for the yorker again, full toss that's made more of one as Chaudhary advances, gets a thick inside edge out to deep square leg and is able to return for the second

11 needed off 7, Chaudhary the new batter to face

93
W
Sanderson to Stoinis, OUT

A vital breakthrough from Sanderson! It might be too little too late, but a low full toss - pace off? - has been one-arm clothed by Stoinis to Duckett at extra cover

Marcus Stoinis c Duckett b Sanderson 46 (25b 4x4 3x6 32m) SR: 184
92
1
Sanderson to Stubbs, 1 run

Off stump yorker, thumped back at the bowler who tips it over the bar! Fielded by long off in the end. Sanderson's done well to get a hand on that

91
6
Sanderson to Stubbs, SIX runs

Wide on the crease, goes for the yorker, nailed over wide long off! Magnificent shot. Yes, Sanderson's missed the yorker but what a clean strike. So good from Stubbs

18 needed off the final 10... and Sanderson will bowl his final five at the switch of ends

CHANGE OF END
90
6
Sanderson to Stoinis, SIX runs

That's got it! Steps across, Sanderson misses the yorker and ends in the slot, mullered into the advertising boards in front of the sight screen! Sanderson's cry of "no!" came as soon as Stoinis was lining that one up...

89
Sanderson to Stoinis, no run

Wide yorker, nailed, as Stoinis reaches and under-edges without getting it off the square. Stoinis was surprised by the width

88
1
Sanderson to Stubbs, 1 run

Wide on the crease, goes for a repeat of the off stump yorker, ends up a low full toss that is inside-edged into short fine leg

Tristan Stubbs led Southern Brave home
Photos
87
Sanderson to Stubbs, no run

Yorker, on off stump, dug out back to the bowler. Tidy from Sanderson

86
1
Sanderson to Stoinis, 1 run

Full outside off, 75mph, Stoinis hits a square drive out to deep point

Ben Sanderson back for the death, with 26 to defend from 15

Balls85
4 runsNeed 26 from 15 balls
SB-M 133/3
T Stubbs 36 (22b 4x4 1x6)MP Stoinis 39 (21b 4x4 2x6)
MJ Santner20-0-21-0
85
1
Santner to Stubbs, 1 run

Fired into middle and off, worked out to deep square

84
1
Santner to Stoinis, 1 run

Full on off, hit aerially down the ground but to David out at long off. Stoinis annoyed he didn't follow-through with that shot

83
1
Santner to Stubbs, 1 run

Stubbs finds the single away, down to wide long off as Santner again goes for that full ball on leg stump

Billings runs down for a quick chat with Santner about the off side field for Santner. Deep point as gone to deep third, point has gone to extra cover

82
1
Santner to Stoinis, 1 run

Short, offers length for Stoinis to open the face into a drive in front of off, out to deep point

81
Santner to Stoinis, no run

Wide on the crease, full outside leg stump, Stoinis, having moved that way, drives back to the bowler

Santner's last five. 30 needed from 20...

CHANGE OF END
Balls80
11 runsNeed 30 from 20 balls
SB-M 129/3
T Stubbs 34 (20b 4x4 1x6)MP Stoinis 37 (18b 4x4 2x6)
MJ Henry15-0-26-0
80
4
Henry to Stubbs, FOUR runs

Clubbed back over the bowler's head! Length delivery, straight, and Stubbs muscles that back down the ground. Great hitting and a sensational stand between these two, now 51 from 28 deliveries...

79
1
Henry to Stoinis, 1 run

Into off stump, well-timed again out into the covers

78
4
Henry to Stoinis, FOUR runs

Length, outside off, up and over Santner this time! Excellent from Stoinis, using the pace on the ball, throwing an angled blade at it with high hands to find the third boundary

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Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
T Stubbs
52 runs (28)
4 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
straight drive
9 runs
2 fours0 six
Control
93%
MP Stoinis
46 runs (25)
4 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
12 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
92%
Best performances - bowlers
CG Harrison
B
10
0s
2
R
32
W
2
RPB
3.20
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
2W
C Overton
B
20
0s
11
R
18
W
1
RPB
0.90
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundTrent Bridge, Nottingham
TossSouthern Brave (Men), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Brave
Tristan Stubbs
Match days10 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Graham Lloyd
England
Jack Shantry
TV Umpire
England
Sue Redfern
Reserve Umpire
England
Neil Pratt
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
PointsSouthern Brave (Men) 4, Trent Rockets (Men) 0
Match CoverageSee all