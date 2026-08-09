5.25pm: That's your lot from Headingley, but there's one more Hundred game to follow on this eight-match weekend. Alan Gardner is licking his lips, ready to get stuck into the wooden-spoon battle at Lord's between the Spirit and the Phoenix: follow along here.
Mitch Marsh is the player of the match, though suggests the award should have gone to one of the bowlers. And he's probably right! "In the Powerplay, it felt like a really good wicket. Once the ball got older, it became tough to bat. The way we adapted with the ball... The boys executed fantastically."
Here's the points table after that result. Sunrisers are second and will secure their spot in the knockout stages with a win against Manchester Super Giants at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Even a defeat could be enough as their Net Run Rate is the best in the league. The Fire need everything to go their way: they have to beat the Spirit on Wednesday afternoon, hope Sunrisers win in Manchester, and hope MI London slip up against the Phoenix.
5.18pm: Welsh Fire came here looking to go second in the table but have been completely dismantled by Sunrisers Leeds, who make it four wins out of four at Headingley. This was a near-perfect performance, piling on the runs with contributions from No.1-6, then keeping Fire at arm's length throughout the chase. Marsh top-scored with 50 and the other five batters struck at 180-plus; for the Fire, nobody struck at even 150.