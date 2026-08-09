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Sunrisers vs Fire, 27th Match at Leeds, Men's Hundred, Aug 09 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
27th Match, Leeds, August 09, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
Sunrisers Leeds (Men) FlagSunrisers Leeds (Men)

#2

201/4
Welsh Fire (Men) FlagWelsh Fire (Men)

#5

(100 balls, T:202) 130/6

Sunrisers won by 71 runs

mitchell-marsh
Player Of The Match
Mitchell Marsh
, SRL-M
50 (34)
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What will be the toss result?
SRL-M Win & Bat
49%
WF-M Win & Bat
20%
SRL-M Win & Bowl
17%
WF-M Win & Bowl
14%
635 votes
60

Sam Cook has conceded the most runs in an innings (60) in T20s for WF-M, going past David Payne's record of 53

71

Sunrisers's 71-run win against Fire is their largest margin of victory in terms of runs in T20s, beating 69-run win against Super Giants

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Sunrisers stay perfect at Headingley to put one foot in knockout stages

Sunrisers stay perfect at Headingley to put one foot in knockout stages

Marsh and Rickelton set up fourth home win out of four before bowlers squeeze hard

09-Aug-2026 • 7 hrs agoCricinfo staff and ECB Media
Match centre Scores :  M Venkat Raghav
Scorecard summary
Sunrisers Leeds (Men)1 Inn
201/4(100 balls)
Mitchell Marsh
50 (34)
Chris Woakes
2/41 (20)
Ryan Rickelton
40 (22)
Lockie Ferguson
1/22 (20)
Welsh Fire (Men)2 Inn
130/6(100 balls)
Matthew Short
43 (29)
Brydon Carse
3/24 (20)
Joe Root
31 (22)
Nathan Ellis
2/18 (20)
View full scorecard
CHANGE OF END
Balls100
8 runs
WF-M 130/6
T Kohler-Cadmore 13 (10b 1x4)CR Woakes 13 (10b 2x4)
MJ Potts20-0-26-1

5.25pm: That's your lot from Headingley, but there's one more Hundred game to follow on this eight-match weekend. Alan Gardner is licking his lips, ready to get stuck into the wooden-spoon battle at Lord's between the Spirit and the Phoenix: follow along here.

Mitch Marsh is the player of the match, though suggests the award should have gone to one of the bowlers. And he's probably right! "In the Powerplay, it felt like a really good wicket. Once the ball got older, it became tough to bat. The way we adapted with the ball... The boys executed fantastically."

Here's the points table after that result. Sunrisers are second and will secure their spot in the knockout stages with a win against Manchester Super Giants at Old Trafford on Tuesday. Even a defeat could be enough as their Net Run Rate is the best in the league. The Fire need everything to go their way: they have to beat the Spirit on Wednesday afternoon, hope Sunrisers win in Manchester, and hope MI London slip up against the Phoenix.

5.18pm: Welsh Fire came here looking to go second in the table but have been completely dismantled by Sunrisers Leeds, who make it four wins out of four at Headingley. This was a near-perfect performance, piling on the runs with contributions from No.1-6, then keeping Fire at arm's length throughout the chase. Marsh top-scored with 50 and the other five batters struck at 180-plus; for the Fire, nobody struck at even 150.

100
1
Potts to Kohler-Cadmore, 1 run

full outside off, slapped out to deep cover

99
4
Potts to Kohler-Cadmore, FOUR runs

in the slot, smeared over the leg side. Beats midwicket to his right

98
1
Potts to Woakes, 1 run

slower ball, into the surface. Carved out to deep point

Jay: "Does this count as a shellacking Matt?" -- Absolutely. A total drubbing.

97
1
Potts to Kohler-Cadmore, 1 run

low full toss, toe-ended to point

96
1
Potts to Woakes, 1 run

full outside off, punched away for one

80 off 5 balls required. Just keep your foot behind the line, Matt Potts...

Nathan: "Pretty crazy that Mark Wood just admitted on air that he has never played in a team where NRR was discussed. Goes back to what you were discussing before start of play"

Balls95
3 runsNeed 80 from 5 balls
WF-M 122/6
CR Woakes 11 (8b 2x4)T Kohler-Cadmore 7 (7b)
NT Ellis20-0-18-2

2 for 18 from Ellis's 20 balls. Exceptional.

95
Ellis to Woakes, no run

foxes him with the slower ball, flashes and misses

94
Ellis to Woakes, no run

drilled back on the bounce! Pace-on, misses his yorker. Ellis stuck out his right hand to stop it, but couldn't cling on

93
Ellis to Woakes, no run

another slower ball, bottom-edged through to Rickelton on the bounce

92
1
Ellis to Kohler-Cadmore, 1 run

slower ball, dabbed to short third with an open face

91
2
Ellis to Kohler-Cadmore, 2 runs

dropped by Crawley running back from extra cover! Right-arm around the wicket, sliced high into the off side. Crawley made the ground but couldn't hold on over his left shoulder

Ellis to bowl his final four. Outstanding figures when defending 201

CHANGE OF END
Balls90
7 runsNeed 83 from 10 balls
WF-M 119/6
CR Woakes 11 (5b 2x4)T Kohler-Cadmore 4 (5b)
TE Lawes20-0-29-0
90
4
Lawes to Woakes, FOUR runs

short and wide slower ball, climbs into the cut and finds the rope at point

89
1
Lawes to Kohler-Cadmore, 1 run

slapped hard down to long-off

James: "How has King Crawley been as captain? Or has he not been tested with his batters scoring a million runs?" -- That certainly helps! Think he has juggled his bowlers well.

88
Lawes to Kohler-Cadmore, no run

flogged back on the bounce, well fielded off his own bowling

87
1
Lawes to Woakes, 1 run

flashed hard out to deep point

86
1
Lawes to Kohler-Cadmore, 1 run

chops the cut to point on the bounce, and it really is academic now

15 sixes will do the trick for the Fire

Outstanding from Carse, who has been very impressive in Sunrisers orange.

Balls85
7 runs, 1 wicketNeed 90 from 15 balls
WF-M 112/6
CR Woakes 6 (3b 1x4)T Kohler-Cadmore 2 (2b)
BA Carse20-0-24-3
85
1
Carse to Woakes, 1 run

banged in, heaved out to deep square leg

Top Cat: "Sunrisers look strong but how will they do if Marsh and Rickelton fail? Very top heavy and the unpredictable Brook" -- They were blown away at The Oval on the opening night but have been very impressive since

84
1
Carse to Kohler-Cadmore, 1 run

steps outside leg stump, Carse follows him. Hauled down to Abrar at long leg on the pull

83
1
Carse to Woakes, 1 run

flashed out to deep point

82
4
Carse to Woakes, FOUR runs

chipped into the off side, just past the sprawling Crawley at short extra. Woakes up and running with the boundary, but we're at the stage where a four means the required rate still climbs...

81
W
Carse to Jansen, OUT

wide yorker, skewed out to deep cover where Lawes takes a stunner! Covers good ground to his right, then tumbles forward and to his right to settle underneath it. Flings it away in celebration

Marco Jansen c Lawes b Carse 1 (2b 0x4 0x6 2m) SR: 50
Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
MR Marsh
50 runs (34)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
on drive
13 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
56%
MW Short
43 runs (29)
7 fours1 six
Productive shot
flick
8 runs
1 four0 six
Control
60%
Best performances - bowlers
BA Carse
B
20
0s
10
R
24
W
3
RPB
1.20
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
2W
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundHeadingley, Leeds
TossWelsh Fire (Men), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Sunrisers
Mitchell Marsh
Match days09 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Paul Pollard
DRS
England
Tom Lungley
DRS
TV Umpire
England
Graham Lloyd
Reserve Umpire
England
Paul Baldwin
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
PointsSunrisers Leeds (Men) 4, Welsh Fire (Men) 0
Match CoverageSee all