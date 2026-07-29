Marsh, Crawley, Brook rise to occasion as Sunrisers blitz Super Giants

Sunrisers Leeds 186 for 2 (Marsh 62, Crawley 56*, Brook 42*) beat Manchester Super Giants 181 for 3 (Buttler 63*, Klaasen 53, Ellis 2-32) by eight wickets

On derby night in Leeds, a spectacular carnival of a match fell to Sunrisers , whose rampant top four turned a monstrous chase into a relative cakewalk, electrifying their campaign with a second win in a row.

At the innings break, Manchester Super Giants , propelled by a 105-run partnership in 47 balls between Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen , were comfortably placed, knowing that Sunrisers would need to pull off the third-highest successful chase in the history of the Hundred men's competition. And after edging the powerplay to leave Sunrisers needing 148 from 75, they were in prime position to extend their lead at the top of the table.

But a stunning assault from Mitch Marsh , the Headingley specialist who made a famous Ashes hundred at the ground in 2023, broke the back of the chase, before Marsh's dismissal - cleaned up by a 90mph yorker from the impressive paceman Sonny Baker - cleared the path for a hitting masterclass from Zak Crawley and the remarkable Harry Brook to take Sunrisers home with 12 full balls to spare.

Marsh's 26-ball 63 was a trademark innings, a blaze of front-foot pulls and savage cuts, but Crawley and Brook were just as ferocious, with Brook's impudence on full show. The pair came together with 64 needed from 42 and marmalised the target, putting on 50 in 19 deliveries and then careening to the line in a blaze of hitting.

Brook hit four of his first nine deliveries for six, including a lofted drive off his England team-mate Josh Tongue and three in four balls against Liam Dawson - one of 18 internationals on show - while Crawley went to a maiden half-century in his new role as Sunrisers skipper.

With 10 needed, Brook flicked Gus Atkinson 81 metres over the leg side, before launching his sixth six - and the 15th of the innings overall - into the top tier to complete an extraordinary win.