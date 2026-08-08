Paul Walter is the Match Hero: "Delighted to get the result and roll on to the last game. Not too much premeditated, wasn't my finest [innings], a big agricultural. Been a low-scorer here so managed to get off to a good start and keep going. [Replacing Markram?] Just wanted to come in and impact. Knew we needed to win all three to have a chance of qualifying, so just wanted to help the side. [Collapse] It was still a good score, 150 at halfway. The boys bowled brilliantly to defend it."