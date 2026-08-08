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Brave vs Super Giants, 26th Match at Southampton, Men's Hundred, Aug 08 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
26th Match (D/N), Southampton, August 08, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
Super Giants FlagSuper Giants

#3

149/8
Brave FlagBrave

#6

(100 balls, T:150) 139/6

Super Giants won by 10 runs

paul-walter
Player Of The Match
Paul Walter
, MSG-M
64 (32)
Summary
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What will be the toss result?
SB-M Win & Bat
27%
MSG-M Win & Bat
40%
SB-M Win & Bowl
12%
MSG-M Win & Bowl
21%
558 votes
119

Tim Seifert and Paul Walter's 119-run partnership is MSG-M's highest for any wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 105 between Klaasen and Jos Buttler

119

Tim Seifert and Paul Walter's 119-run partnership is MSG-M's highest for the 1st wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 102 between Laurie Evans and Phil Salt

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Walter, Seifert, Atkinson lift Manchester Super Giants into top three

Walter, Seifert, Atkinson lift Manchester Super Giants into top three

Southern Brave are now out of post-season contention after suffering their fifth defeat

08-Aug-2026 • 11 hrs agoECB Media
Match centre Scores :  K Vairavan •  Comms :  Alan Gardner
Scorecard summary
Manchester Super Giants (Men)1 Inn
149/8(100 balls)
Paul Walter
64 (32)
Adil Rashid
2/17 (20)
Tim Seifert
55 (34)
Chris Jordan
1/9 (10)
Southern Brave (Men)2 Inn
139/6(100 balls)
Tristan Stubbs
*53 (38)
Gus Atkinson
2/19 (20)
Jamie Smith
26 (25)
Liam Dawson
2/24 (20)
View full scorecard
CHANGE OF END
Balls100
8 runs, 1 wicket
SB-M 139/6
CJ Jordan 4 (1b 1x4)T Stubbs 53 (38b 1x4 3x6)
AAP Atkinson20-0-19-2

8.50pm: Comfortable in the end, MSG fans? The Brave chase was, well, brave but ultimately doomed, despite Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten fifty and a little cameo at the death from Nikhil Chaudhary. In the end, MSG's collapse from 119 for 0 to 149 for 8 didn't cost them, and they are up to third in the table (for now) with one game left to play in the group stage

Paul Walter is the Match Hero: "Delighted to get the result and roll on to the last game. Not too much premeditated, wasn't my finest [innings], a big agricultural. Been a low-scorer here so managed to get off to a good start and keep going. [Replacing Markram?] Just wanted to come in and impact. Knew we needed to win all three to have a chance of qualifying, so just wanted to help the side. [Collapse] It was still a good score, 150 at halfway. The boys bowled brilliantly to defend it."

Right, that's yer lot for tonight. Big fixture at Headingley tomorrow, where Welsh Fire take on Sunrisers Leeds with both looking to stake their claim for the knockouts (as well as the wooden-spoon derby between London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix). Join us for all that and more. Bye!

100
4
Atkinson to Jordan, FOUR runs

short and top-edged for four, MSG claim a 10-run win! It got a bit hairy at the end, but Atkinson holds his nerve to eliminate Southern Brave

99
W
Atkinson to Chaudhary, OUT

bowled 'im! Atkinson pings middle stump to all but finish this contest. The Utilita goes quiet, Chaudhary had given them hope but falls at the last. Atkinson actually misses his yorker, but Chaudhary couldn't make it pay with a swing across the line

Nikhil Chaudhary b Atkinson 19 (10b 4x4 0x6 9m) SR: 190
98
Atkinson to Chaudhary, no run

slips another perfect yorker through! Fired at the right boot, 88mph and under the bat past leg stump

Brave still in it, 15 off three... What does Atkinson bowl?

97
4
Atkinson to Chaudhary, FOUR runs

full and wide, opens the face to third! Chaudhary playing a gem of an innings here. Breaks the wrists to steer the wide yorker to the rope

96
Atkinson to Chaudhary, no run

yorker, leg stump and skidding through, 85mph. Beats the bat through to Buttler

Atkinson is back to close this out

Balls95
19 runsNeed 19 from 5 balls
SB-M 131/5
N Chaudhary 15 (6b 3x4)T Stubbs 53 (38b 1x4 3x6)
JC Tongue20-0-36-1

Nineteen off that five, but they still need 19 more!

95
4
Tongue to Chaudhary, FOUR runs

slashed past short third! Width on offer, Chaudhary swings hard and gets it off the toe of the bat for four more!

94
2
Tongue to Chaudhary, 2 runs

skied over extra cover, Walter can't get his buckets under it! Looked like he made the ground, but it lands just out of reach

93
4
Tongue to Chaudhary, FOUR runs

thick-edged wide of Buttler for four more! Slower ball but it goes for Chaudhary again, big swing and a good chunk on it, another crucial boundary hit!

92
4lb
Tongue to Chaudhary, 4 leg byes

lbw appeal as the ball nips back, but Buttler is wrongfooted and it trickles away to third! MSG call for the review, hoping to overturn the leg byes into the bargain. But it was umpire's call on impact and going over the top! So the runs stand!

91
4
Tongue to Chaudhary, FOUR runs

slapped past mid-off, Walter unable to cut it off to his right. Vital boundary for Chaudhary!

91
1w
Tongue to Chaudhary, 1 wide

short and sliding down the leg side

Tongue for his last set. Ten balls, 38 required

CHANGE OF END
Balls90
12 runs, 1 wicketNeed 38 from 10 balls
SB-M 112/5
N Chaudhary 1 (1b)T Stubbs 53 (38b 1x4 3x6)
MG Bracewell
10-0-12-1

Good double-set from Bracewell, despite getting collared once

90
1
Michael Bracewell to Chaudhary, 1 run

floated up and swiped down to long-on

89
W
Michael Bracewell to Miller, OUT

launched over cover... brilliantly held! Du Plooy the man running in off the rope, dives and slides face first into the turf, but he holds on! Some grip and bounce, and Miller stalks from the field. Is that the game for MSG?

David Miller c du Plooy b Bracewell 7 (8b 1x4 0x6 10m) SR: 87.5
88
1
Michael Bracewell to Stubbs, 1 run
87
6
Michael Bracewell to Stubbs, SIX runs

full toss smashed into the crowd! Monster hit from Stubbs and it takes him to a 37-ball half-century. Does he have a grandstand finish in him? Brave need one if they're going to get 40 from 13

Sorry, lost pictures here...

86
1
Michael Bracewell to Miller, 1 run

Bracewell to stay on

Tidy stuff from Bracewell, Brave's requirement above 3 RPB now. Strategic timeout called for. Feel free to doom scroll

85
1
Michael Bracewell to Stubbs, 1 run

speared in at the stumps, 59mph and Stubbs can only dig one out to long-on

84
1
Michael Bracewell to Miller, 1 run

pushed through, quicker and straighter and it deflects off the pads

83
Michael Bracewell to Miller, no run

flighted, wide of off and spinning sharply. Swatted off the toe to cover

82
Michael Bracewell to Miller, no run

round the wicket, fired in full, 57mph. Driven back to the bowler

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Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
PI Walter
64 runs (32)
6 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
29 runs
4 fours2 sixes
Control
63%
TL Seifert
55 runs (34)
4 fours2 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
20 runs
3 fours0 six
Control
91%
Best performances - bowlers
AU Rashid
B
20
0s
8
R
17
W
2
RPB
0.85
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
AAP Atkinson
B
20
0s
11
R
19
W
2
RPB
0.95
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundThe Rose Bowl, Southampton
TossManchester Super Giants (Men), elected to bat first
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Super Giants
Paul Walter
Match days08 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Mike Burns
DRS
England
Steve O'Shaughnessy
DRS
TV Umpire
England
Nigel Llong
Reserve Umpire
England
Mark Newall
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
PointsManchester Super Giants (Men) 4, Southern Brave (Men) 0
Match CoverageSee all