8.50pm: Comfortable in the end, MSG fans? The Brave chase was, well, brave but ultimately doomed, despite Tristan Stubbs' unbeaten fifty and a little cameo at the death from Nikhil Chaudhary. In the end, MSG's collapse from 119 for 0 to 149 for 8 didn't cost them, and they are up to third in the table (for now) with one game left to play in the group stage
Paul Walter is the Match Hero: "Delighted to get the result and roll on to the last game. Not too much premeditated, wasn't my finest [innings], a big agricultural. Been a low-scorer here so managed to get off to a good start and keep going. [Replacing Markram?] Just wanted to come in and impact. Knew we needed to win all three to have a chance of qualifying, so just wanted to help the side. [Collapse] It was still a good score, 150 at halfway. The boys bowled brilliantly to defend it."
Right, that's yer lot for tonight. Big fixture at Headingley tomorrow, where Welsh Fire take on Sunrisers Leeds with both looking to stake their claim for the knockouts (as well as the wooden-spoon derby between London Spirit and Birmingham Phoenix). Join us for all that and more. Bye!