2:10pm In case you missed it this morning, Tom Banton is out for Rockets for the rest of The Hundred with a quad injury he had been managing since Blast Finals Day.
His replacement, Kent's Matt Milnes, will also provide cover for Mohammed Amir.
1:48pm Trent Rockets win the toss and elect to bowl first!
No change for MI London, who won a tense (albeit not that close) London derby against London Spirit on Thursday at Lord's.
Just the one alteration for Rockets and it's a fairly big one, with Mohammed Amir nursing a hamstring strain picked up in the victory over Birmingham Phoenix. Ben Sanderson comes into the attack for his first appearance this season after a victorious Blast campaign with Northamptonshire.
MI London: 1 Will Jacks, 2 James Vince, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Sam Curran (capt), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Ollie Pope, 7 Sikandar Raza, 8 Tom Curran, 9 Nathan Sowter, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Richard Gleeson.
Trent Rockets: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Aneurin Donald, 4 Sam Billings (capt/wk), 5 Tim David, 6 Mitchell Santner, 7 Lewis Gregory, 8 Craig Overton, 9 Calvin Harrison, 10 Matt Henry, Ben Sanderson
1:37pm Afternoon one and all and welcome to this important men's Hundred clash between MI London and Trent Rockets!
Third host first at the Kia Oval, with MI presented with the opportunity to draw level with league-leaders Rockets on 20 points, and perhaps even jump ahead of them on Net Run Rate if they pull off a sizable win. They were ousted from second after Sunrisers Leeds' comprehensive win over Birmingham Phoenix last night.
Rockets, meanwhile, can take an important step towards finishing top and thus gaining automatic entry to next Sunday's Lord's final. Victory will see them open up an eight-point gap at the top, with one game left for them to play. It would also guarantee them a top-three finish with two of the three sides currently on 16 points - Sunrisers and Welsh Fire - facing off tomorrow.
Toss news with you soon..