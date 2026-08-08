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MI London vs Rockets, 25th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 08 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
25th Match, The Oval, August 08, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
MI London (Men) FlagMI London (Men)

#3

Trent Rockets (Men) FlagTrent Rockets (Men)

#1

Today
1:30 PM

Rockets chose to field

Summary
Scorecard
Playing XI
Bet
Commentary
Stats
Table
What will be the toss result?
MIL-M Win & Bat
40%
TR-M Win & Bat
26%
MIL-M Win & Bowl
18%
TR-M Win & Bowl
17%
653 votes
2

Lewis Gregory is 2 catch(es) away from equalling the record for most catches by a fielder for TR-M in T20s

Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
1
Trent Rockets (Men)Trent Rockets (Men)
6510200.893
3
MI London (Men)MI London (Men)
6420160.448
Recent Performance
Match centre  •  Ground time: 14:14

2:10pm In case you missed it this morning, Tom Banton is out for Rockets for the rest of The Hundred with a quad injury he had been managing since Blast Finals Day.

His replacement, Kent's Matt Milnes, will also provide cover for Mohammed Amir.

1:48pm Trent Rockets win the toss and elect to bowl first!

No change for MI London, who won a tense (albeit not that close) London derby against London Spirit on Thursday at Lord's.

Just the one alteration for Rockets and it's a fairly big one, with Mohammed Amir nursing a hamstring strain picked up in the victory over Birmingham Phoenix. Ben Sanderson comes into the attack for his first appearance this season after a victorious Blast campaign with Northamptonshire.

MI London: 1 Will Jacks, 2 James Vince, 3 Nicholas Pooran (wk), 4 Sam Curran (capt), 5 Sherfane Rutherford, 6 Ollie Pope, 7 Sikandar Raza, 8 Tom Curran, 9 Nathan Sowter, 10 Trent Boult, 11 Richard Gleeson.

Trent Rockets: 1 Finn Allen, 2 Ben Duckett, 3 Aneurin Donald, 4 Sam Billings (capt/wk), 5 Tim David, 6 Mitchell Santner, 7 Lewis Gregory, 8 Craig Overton, 9 Calvin Harrison, 10 Matt Henry, Ben Sanderson

1:37pm Afternoon one and all and welcome to this important men's Hundred clash between MI London and Trent Rockets!

Third host first at the Kia Oval, with MI presented with the opportunity to draw level with league-leaders Rockets on 20 points, and perhaps even jump ahead of them on Net Run Rate if they pull off a sizable win. They were ousted from second after Sunrisers Leeds' comprehensive win over Birmingham Phoenix last night.

Rockets, meanwhile, can take an important step towards finishing top and thus gaining automatic entry to next Sunday's Lord's final. Victory will see them open up an eight-point gap at the top, with one game left for them to play. It would also guarantee them a top-three finish with two of the three sides currently on 16 points - Sunrisers and Welsh Fire - facing off tomorrow.

Toss news with you soon..

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Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
WG Jacks
10 M364 Runs36.4 Avg158.95 SR
SM Curran
9 M272 Runs34 Avg160.94 SR
BM Duckett
7 M282 Runs47 Avg137.56 SR
FH Allen
6 M178 Runs35.6 Avg163.3 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
TK Curran
10 M12 Wkts1.87 RPB14.58 SR
RJ Gleeson
7 M11 Wkts1.84 RPB9.9 SR
C Overton
6 M6 Wkts1.24 RPB16.66 SR
MJ Santner
6 M6 Wkts1.61 RPB16.66 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Playing XI
MIL-M
TR-M
Will Jacks 
Batting Allrounder
James Vince 
Batter
Nicholas Pooran 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Sam Curran (c)
Allrounder
Sherfane Rutherford 
Middle order Batter
Sikandar Raza 
Batting Allrounder
Tom Curran 
Allrounder
Ollie Pope 
Middle order Batter
Trent Boult 
Bowler
Richard Gleeson 
Bowler
Nathan Sowter 
Bowler
Match details
GroundKennington Oval, London
TossTrent Rockets (Men), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Match days08 August 2026 - day (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
David Millns
England
Russell Warren
TV Umpire
England
Michael Gough
Reserve Umpire
England
Anna Harris
Match Referee
Australia
Steve Davis
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