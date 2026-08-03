Rashid five-for underlines dominant display by MI London

MI London 183 for 6 (Jacks 62, Pooran 54) beat Manchester Super Giants 138 (Markham 50, Rashid 5-17) by 45 runs

The win saw the home side climb to second place in the table, as Rashid signed off before going on international duty with Afghanistan in Ireland next week. He could yet return if MI London reach the final on August 16, but is unlikely to be available for the rest of the season.

"I needed those wickets," Rashid said. "I'd had a bit of a quiet tournament overall for me, but just tried my best to keep things simple and hit the right area consistently and I got the results. Runs on the board makes a difference, but it's about hitting the right area consistently and making it as hard as possible for the batters.

"I enjoy it a lot always when I come here," he added. "National duty is something that is the first priority. I had a great time here over the last two-three weeks, and going back tonight to Ireland for the ODIs. It's going to be good fun, going back with some confidence."

Will Jacks gets down to slog-sweep • Steve Bardens/ECB via Getty Images

Having been asked to bat first, Jacks came out looking like a man on a mission and propelled MI London to their highest powerplay score of the season. He scored 34 off his first 18 balls, clearing the rope four times, as the home side reached 45 for 0 after 25 balls.

Coming in at No. 3, Pooran got off the mark with a six off Liam Dawson to set the precedent for what was to come. Jacks brought up a 28-ball half-century with a maximum off Noor Ahmad and just kept on swinging, falling for 62 off 31 as MI London reached 109 for 2 with 40 balls to go.

Pooran and Sam Curran looked in ominous touch. The powerful left-handers added 44 in 23 balls before the latter went, stumped by Jos Buttler off Noor. Pooran cantered along unperturbed and went six, six, four, off Gus Atkinson to reach 50 from 25 balls.

The Trinidadian was bowled by Josh Tongue for 54 from 28 as Tongue, amongst all the carnage, managed to finish with figures of 2 for 13. MI London closed on 183 for 6, their highest total of this year's campaign.

Nicholas Pooran slammed a 25-ball fifty • Steve Bardens/ECB via Getty Images

With a big chase on their hands, Aiden Markram made a strong start to the chase. Not to be outdone by Jacks' earlier hitting, he was even more destructive in the powerplay, smashing 38 from 17 as the Super Giants made it to 55 for 0.

But Rashid then struck twice, removing Tim Seifert and Buttler for 17 and 2 respectively, with Buttler well caught on the leg-side boundary by Nathan Sowter.

After bringing up his 50 from 25 balls, Markram also fell. He pulled Sowter to Curran at midwicket to leave Super Giants three down with 110 still required from 55 balls.

Rashid then further turned the game in MI London's favour when he dismissed Heinrich Klaasen and Tom Moores in the space of two balls. Dawson then chopped on to give him his fifth as the Afghanistan superstar finished with figures of 5 for 17.