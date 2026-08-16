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Super Giants vs Rockets, Final at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score

What will be the toss result?
MSG-M Win & Bat
TR-M Win & Bat
MSG-M Win & Bowl
TR-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre  •  Ground time: 15:35
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
JC Buttler
10 M381 Runs63.5 Avg176.38 SR
TL Seifert
9 M322 Runs46 Avg164.28 SR
BM Duckett
8 M306 Runs43.71 Avg133.04 SR
FH Allen
8 M202 Runs28.86 Avg161.6 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
JC Tongue
10 M15 Wkts1.32 RPB13 SR
AAP Atkinson
9 M12 Wkts1.35 RPB14.58 SR
C Overton
8 M8 Wkts1.19 RPB17.5 SR
CG Harrison
8 M8 Wkts1.45 RPB14.37 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MSG-M
TR-M
Jos Buttler (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Adam Finch 
Bowler
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Moores 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
James Sales 
Bowling Allrounder
George Scrimshaw 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Tongue 
Bowler
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
GroundLord's, London
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Match days16 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Graham Lloyd
England
Michael Gough
TV Umpire
England
Martin Saggers
Reserve Umpire
England
Ben Debenham
Match Referee
England
Will Smith
The Hundred Men's Competition News
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