Super Giants vs Rockets, Final at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 16 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
MSG-M Win & Bat
TR-M Win & Bat
MSG-M Win & Bowl
TR-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre • Ground time: 15:35
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
MSG-M
10 M•381 Runs•63.5 Avg•176.38 SR
MSG-M
9 M•322 Runs•46 Avg•164.28 SR
TR-M
8 M•306 Runs•43.71 Avg•133.04 SR
TR-M
8 M•202 Runs•28.86 Avg•161.6 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
MSG-M
10 M•15 Wkts•1.32 RPB•13 SR
MSG-M
9 M•12 Wkts•1.35 RPB•14.58 SR
TR-M
8 M•8 Wkts•1.19 RPB•17.5 SR
TR-M
8 M•8 Wkts•1.45 RPB•14.37 SR
Squad
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
GroundLord's, London
Season2026
Match days16 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire
Match Referee
The Hundred Men's Competition News