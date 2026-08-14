4.50pm Afternoon all, welcome to the business end of the Men's Hundred. It's Manchester Super Giants versus Leeds Sunrisers in a trans-Pennine tussle, as the two northern rivals compete for the right to face Trent Rockets in Sunday's final at Lord's.
Who knows whether it's an omen or not, but Sunrisers' women have already booked their place to face the same opponents, with an emphatic five-wicket win over Southern Brave.
Mind you, to judge by the last encounter between these two men's teams - at Old Trafford last week - it'll take some turnaround for that line-up to repeat itself... a ten-wicket boshing is an ominous way to warm up.