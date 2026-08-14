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Super Giants vs Sunrisers, Eliminator at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 14 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Recent Performance
Match centre Comms :  Ekanth •  Ground time: 17:00

4.50pm Afternoon all, welcome to the business end of the Men's Hundred. It's Manchester Super Giants versus Leeds Sunrisers in a trans-Pennine tussle, as the two northern rivals compete for the right to face Trent Rockets in Sunday's final at Lord's.

Who knows whether it's an omen or not, but Sunrisers' women have already booked their place to face the same opponents, with an emphatic five-wicket win over Southern Brave.

Mind you, to judge by the last encounter between these two men's teams - at Old Trafford last week - it'll take some turnaround for that line-up to repeat itself... a ten-wicket boshing is an ominous way to warm up.

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Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
JC Buttler
10 M353 Runs58.83 Avg175.62 SR
TL Seifert
8 M322 Runs53.67 Avg165.97 SR
MR Marsh
8 M406 Runs50.75 Avg169.87 SR
RD Rickelton
8 M291 Runs41.57 Avg176.36 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
JC Tongue
10 M13 Wkts1.36 RPB15 SR
AAP Atkinson
8 M12 Wkts1.3 RPB12.91 SR
BA Carse
8 M11 Wkts1.65 RPB14.27 SR
NT Ellis
8 M10 Wkts1.3 RPB16 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MSG-M
SRL-M
Jos Buttler (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Adam Finch 
Bowler
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Moores 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
James Sales 
Bowling Allrounder
George Scrimshaw 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Tongue 
Bowler
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
GroundKennington Oval, London
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Match days14 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Ian Blackwell
England
Paul Pollard
TV Umpire
England
Russell Warren
Reserve Umpire
England
Tom Lungley
Match Referee
England
Mike Smith
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