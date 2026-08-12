Seifert fireworks lift MSG into second to leave Sunrisers sweating

Manchester Super Giants 128 for 0 (Seifert 80*, Walter 44*) beat Sunrisers Leeds 127 (Marsh 32, Crawley 31, Atkinson 3-30) by 10 wickets

A sensational all-round performance from Manchester Super Giants saw them claim an emphatic victory over Sunrisers Leeds at Emirates Old Trafford that effectively sealed their place in Friday's Eliminator and left their opponents facing an anxious wait to see if they will join them.

Sunrisers knew victory would see them overtake Trent Rockets on net run-rate at the top of the table and progress directly to the Lord's final on Sunday, but they failed to capitalise on a good start and slumped from 94 for 3 to 127 all out.

That left the Super Giants needing to chase their target inside 75 balls to nudge themselves into second place ahead of Sunrisers and a barnstorming opening partnership between Tim Seifert (80* from 40) and Paul Walter (44* from 28) took them home with 33 balls to spare.

Seifert bludgeoned his third fifty in as many knocks and struck seven sixes, while Walter thumped three maximums of his own as the Sunrisers attack was put to the sword.

Asked whether he knew the net run-rate permutations ahead of the chase, Seifert said: "I had no idea, to be honest. A message got run out when we needed about 50 runs, and that's when we looked to put the pedal down.

"We've got a great side and it's a great environment to play in. It's my first time playing in the Hundred and it's a great tournament to be involved in. It's great to be playing in front of decent crowds in amazing stadiums."

The Super Giants' opening pair were electric but the foundations for a stunning win were laid by their bowlers, who clawed things back after Ryan Rickelton and Mitchell Marsh had made another quick start, posting 42 from 22 balls before Rickelton became the first of Gus Atkinson 's three victims.

Marsh (32 from 23), the tournament's leading run-scorer, continued his fine form, but when he was snaffled at extra cover off Noor Ahmad, the visitors lost their way.

Harry Brook, Dan Lawrence and Matthew Revis all fell cheaply and when Zak Crawley's stuttering innings of 31 from 28 was ended by Sonny Baker (2 for 22), the wheels came off.

Sonny Baker dismissed Harry Brook • Nathan Stirk/ECB via Getty Images

Sunrisers could only muster 14 runs from the final 14 balls of the innings, for the loss of four wickets. Expensive early on, Atkinson was exceptional in his final five balls, taking two wickets and conceding just three runs.

The result confirmed Trent Rockets' place in Sunday's final, while MI London could oust Sunrisers from the top three and take their spot in the Eliminator if they can defeat bottom-placed Birmingham Phoenix by 59 runs or more on Wednesday evening at Edgbaston.