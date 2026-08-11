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One-Day Cup (ENG) (8)
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Men's Hundred (2)

Super Giants vs Sunrisers, 30th Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Aug 11 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
30th Match (D/N), Manchester, August 11, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
Summary
Bet
Stats
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
MSG-M Win & Bat
SRL-M Win & Bat
MSG-M Win & Bowl
SRL-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
2
Sunrisers Leeds (Men)Sunrisers Leeds (Men)
7520201.094
3
Manchester Super Giants (Men)Manchester Super Giants (Men)
7430160.495
Recent Performance
Match centre  •  Ground time: 17:40
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
JC Buttler
10 M372 Runs53.14 Avg171.42 SR
TL Seifert
7 M242 Runs40.33 Avg157.14 SR
MR Marsh
7 M374 Runs53.43 Avg173.14 SR
HC Brook
10 M278 Runs30.89 Avg178.2 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
JC Tongue
10 M13 Wkts1.38 RPB14.61 SR
AAP Atkinson
7 M9 Wkts1.27 RPB15 SR
BA Carse
7 M11 Wkts1.51 RPB12.72 SR
NT Ellis
7 M10 Wkts1.36 RPB14 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
MSG-M
SRL-M
Jos Buttler (c)
Wicketkeeper Batter
Gus Atkinson 
Bowler
Sonny Baker 
Bowler
Michael Bracewell 
Batting Allrounder
Liam Dawson 
Allrounder
Leus du Plooy 
Middle order Batter
Adam Finch 
Bowler
Tom Hartley 
Bowler
Max Holden 
Top order Batter
Heinrich Klaasen 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tom Moores 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Tawanda Muyeye 
Middle order Batter
Noor Ahmad 
Bowler
James Sales 
Bowling Allrounder
George Scrimshaw 
Bowler
Tim Seifert 
Wicketkeeper Batter
Josh Tongue 
Bowler
Paul Walter 
Allrounder
Match details
GroundOld Trafford, Manchester
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Match days11 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Mike Burns
England
Russell Warren
TV Umpire
England
Nigel Llong
Reserve Umpire
England
Simon Widdup
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