Super Giants vs Sunrisers, 30th Match at Manchester, Men's Hundred, Aug 11 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
MSG-M Win & Bat
SRL-M Win & Bat
MSG-M Win & Bowl
SRL-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre • Ground time: 17:40
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
MSG-M
10 M•372 Runs•53.14 Avg•171.42 SR
MSG-M
7 M•242 Runs•40.33 Avg•157.14 SR
SRL-M
7 M•374 Runs•53.43 Avg•173.14 SR
SRL-M
10 M•278 Runs•30.89 Avg•178.2 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
MSG-M
10 M•13 Wkts•1.38 RPB•14.61 SR
MSG-M
7 M•9 Wkts•1.27 RPB•15 SR
SRL-M
7 M•11 Wkts•1.51 RPB•12.72 SR
SRL-M
7 M•10 Wkts•1.36 RPB•14 SR
Squad
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Top order Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Wicketkeeper Batter
|Bowler
|Allrounder
Match details
GroundOld Trafford, Manchester
Season2026
Match days11 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire
The Hundred Men's Competition News