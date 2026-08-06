Raza is player of the match: "I don't know what day it is!" he says. "Nice to be part of the Hundred again. [Gameplan?] Close your eyes, swing as hard as you can and see what happens... [Curran partnership?] Even though Sam started slow, when Nicky and Sam are there, we know that in 10 balls the complexion of the game can completely change. Mason Crane bowled really well... Good partnerships certainly helped. [Favourite six?] The first-ball six! [Rashid K?] He's such a world-class cricketer, hopefully we can get to the final and he can be part of it. It's very difficult to replace the cricketer of the decade."