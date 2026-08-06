9.30pm: That's your lot for tonight. Thanks for joining us for this London derby, and we'll be back with more Hundred action tomorrow with Phoenix vs Sunrisers.
Sam Curran is speaking to Sky. "[Feisty?] It was good! We wanted revenge. The surface played well. We move to 16 points with a lot of positives. [Raza?] We knew Rash was leaving. We kept Sikandar quiet for a long time. We told him a few weeks ago that we wanted him. He's obviously an experienced T20 cricketer. A lot of times in the Hundred, these cameos win you matches. [Rockets?] We'll stick to our process, back to our home ground. Everyone's wanting that top spot, because it makes a big difference. It's one less game, you're straight to the final... One game at a time. The table is pretty tight. [Spirit knocked out?] Really good team, but it's quiet sweet knocking the north-of-the-river team out, isn't it!"
Raza is player of the match: "I don't know what day it is!" he says. "Nice to be part of the Hundred again. [Gameplan?] Close your eyes, swing as hard as you can and see what happens... [Curran partnership?] Even though Sam started slow, when Nicky and Sam are there, we know that in 10 balls the complexion of the game can completely change. Mason Crane bowled really well... Good partnerships certainly helped. [Favourite six?] The first-ball six! [Rashid K?] He's such a world-class cricketer, hopefully we can get to the final and he can be part of it. It's very difficult to replace the cricketer of the decade."
That's the highest successful chase in the Hundred at Lord's. Raza's 32 off 16 balls was the decisive knock, a game-changing cameo in the middle order. But what were Spirit thinking with the introduction of Coles at that late stage?! Willey had overs left, as did Overton...
9.22pm: Words exchanged in the middle... Bairstow is waggling his finger at Curran, who has had a bit to say for himself. Curran was pointing at mid-off after hitting the winning boundary, and there is clearly a bit of spice between the two London teams... Willey was involved too, telling Curran what for. Pope grinning through it.
Thomas Davey: "Not quite a Test recall if he's unlikely to play" -- He has been recalled to the Test squad. That is a Test recall, like it or not!