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Spirit vs MI London, 23rd Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 06 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
23rd Match (D/N), Lord's, August 06, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)

#7

160/5
MI London (Men) FlagMI London (Men)

#2

(94/100 balls, T:161) 164/6

MI London won by 4 wickets (with 6 balls remaining)

sikandar-raza
Player Of The Match
Sikandar Raza
, MIL-M
32 (16)
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LS-M Win & Bat
29%
MIL-M Win & Bat
34%
LS-M Win & Bowl
16%
MIL-M Win & Bowl
22%
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Raza's sixes knock Spirit out after feisty London derby

Raza's sixes knock Spirit out after feisty London derby

MI London go second after chasing down 161 with six balls to spare

06-Aug-2026 • 16 hrs agoECB Media
Match centre Comms :  Matt Roller
Scorecard summary
London Spirit (Men)1 Inn
160/5(100 balls)
Lhuan-dre Pretorius
52 (28)
Nathan Sowter
2/29 (20)
David Willey
31 (18)
Trent Boult
2/35 (20)
MI London (Men)2 Inn
164/6(94 balls)
Nicholas Pooran
39 (25)
Jamie Overton
2/23 (15)
Sam Curran
33 (23)
Mason Crane
1/25 (20)
View full scorecard

9.30pm: That's your lot for tonight. Thanks for joining us for this London derby, and we'll be back with more Hundred action tomorrow with Phoenix vs Sunrisers.

Sam Curran is speaking to Sky. "[Feisty?] It was good! We wanted revenge. The surface played well. We move to 16 points with a lot of positives. [Raza?] We knew Rash was leaving. We kept Sikandar quiet for a long time. We told him a few weeks ago that we wanted him. He's obviously an experienced T20 cricketer. A lot of times in the Hundred, these cameos win you matches. [Rockets?] We'll stick to our process, back to our home ground. Everyone's wanting that top spot, because it makes a big difference. It's one less game, you're straight to the final... One game at a time. The table is pretty tight. [Spirit knocked out?] Really good team, but it's quiet sweet knocking the north-of-the-river team out, isn't it!"

Raza is player of the match: "I don't know what day it is!" he says. "Nice to be part of the Hundred again. [Gameplan?] Close your eyes, swing as hard as you can and see what happens... [Curran partnership?] Even though Sam started slow, when Nicky and Sam are there, we know that in 10 balls the complexion of the game can completely change. Mason Crane bowled really well... Good partnerships certainly helped. [Favourite six?] The first-ball six! [Rashid K?] He's such a world-class cricketer, hopefully we can get to the final and he can be part of it. It's very difficult to replace the cricketer of the decade."

That's the highest successful chase in the Hundred at Lord's. Raza's 32 off 16 balls was the decisive knock, a game-changing cameo in the middle order. But what were Spirit thinking with the introduction of Coles at that late stage?! Willey had overs left, as did Overton...

9.22pm: Words exchanged in the middle... Bairstow is waggling his finger at Curran, who has had a bit to say for himself. Curran was pointing at mid-off after hitting the winning boundary, and there is clearly a bit of spice between the two London teams... Willey was involved too, telling Curran what for. Pope grinning through it.

Thomas Davey: "Not quite a Test recall if he's unlikely to play" -- He has been recalled to the Test squad. That is a Test recall, like it or not!

94
4
Milne to Tom Curran, FOUR runs

short ball, top edge flies away over fine leg! MI London win the derby, and London Spirit are the first team eliminated from either men's or women's Hundred this year

Spirit have missed the cut-off, but the field is in regardless.

93
1
Milne to Pope, 1 run

width again, poked out to Moores at deep point. Scores level

Just the two needed off the final eight balls. MI London nearly there.

92
4
Milne to Pope, FOUR runs

short and wide, slashed away on the cut! Freebie for Pope, whose wristy slice races away down the hill

Superb cameo from Raza, but is it a match-winning one? Ollie Pope walks in at No. 8, on the day of his Test recall.

Rohan: "Was bowling Coles the worst decision this tournament?"

Kayes: "OH What a bad decision to bring a spinner in front of RAZA at this point this game!!!"

91
W
Milne to Raza, OUT

short outside off, Moores clings on at deep point! Good catch diving forwards after running in off the rope, nerves of steel from the teenager. Raza throws the bat, slashing at the wide one, but can't get enough on it

Sikandar Raza c Moores b Milne 32 (16b 0x4 4x6 25m) SR: 200

Milne is into the attack. Spirit need wickets, or it's game over. 6 to win off 10 balls.

CHANGE OF END
Balls90
17 runsNeed 6 from 10 balls
MIL-M 155/5
Sikandar Raza 32 (15b 4x6)TK Curran 4 (3b)
JM Coles5-0-17-0

17 off Coles' first - and surely last - over. That's a game-changing call which has totally backfired.

90
1
Coles to Raza, 1 run

backs away, carves out to deep cover

89
1
Coles to Tom Curran, 1 run

leans across, works out to deep backward square

89
3w
Coles to Tom Curran, 3 wide

helped on its way down the leg side. Milne catches up with it, diving at full stretch after running back from short fine leg. In fact, given as wides again!

88
2
Coles to Tom Curran, 2 runs

great placement into the leg side, they race back for the second and get home

88
2w
Coles to Raza, 2 wide

fired down the leg side, deflected to short fine leg

87
2
Coles to Raza, 2 runs

nearly an outrageous grab by Brevis! Hauled out to midwicket, incredible diving effort. It was in his hands, but popped out when his elbows hit the ground!

86
6
Coles to Raza, SIX runs

awful drag-down ends up on the road! That's a horrible ball to start. 60mph, speared in halfway down, sits up for Raza to belt 105 metres!

Sikandar Raza played a game-changing cameo
Photos

Flower sends a message on via Brevis. Will Overton reload for five more? No, it's James Coles!

Remember, Spirit are officially out if they lose tonight.

Balls85
6 runs, 2 wicketsNeed 23 from 15 balls
MIL-M 138/5
Sikandar Raza 23 (12b 3x6)TK Curran 1 (1b)
J Overton15-0-23-2
85
Overton to Raza, no run

huge air-swipe! 87mph, in the slot outside off. Raza looks to thump it into the Pavilion but can't lay bat on it

85
1w
Overton to Raza, 1 wide

steps outside leg stump, Overton follows him with the bouncer... but it's a little too far down leg

chris: "Raza is ridiculously underrated. I watch him a lot in franchise cricket and he's elite level all rounder" -- Game on the line for him to win here!

84
1
Overton to Tom Curran, 1 run

short at the ribcage, swatted out to deep backward square

It's getting tight now... Tom Curran walks in at No. 8, ahead of Ollie Pope. Two right-handers in now.

83
W
Overton to Rutherford, OUT

nicked this time, Overton is pumped! Angled across the left-hander, Rutherford looks to heave him over the leg side on the pull. Cross-seam, shoots through a touch low to take the bottom edge, and Bairstow gets down well to take the low catch!

Sherfane Rutherford c †Bairstow b Overton 4 (2b 1x4 0x6 2m) SR: 200
82
4
Overton to Rutherford, FOUR runs

edged into the gap between keeper and short third! Genuine nick. Rutherford looks to slice it away with an open face but wasn't looking to play it that fine. Gets away with it

Rutherford is the new man. 29 off 19 required. Curran is spewing after getting out with the game not yet won.

81
W
Overton to Sam Curran, OUT

short and wide, sliced straight to deep point! Uses the dimension to his advantage. Banged in halfway down, Curran throws his hands at the cut, but picks out Milne on the boundary rope. Safe pair of hands

Sam Curran c Milne b Overton 33 (23b 2x4 2x6 38m) SR: 143.47

27,721 at Lord's for this one. Overton is back. Spirit need a wicket.

CHANGE OF END
Balls80
6 runsNeed 29 from 20 balls
MIL-M 132/3
Sikandar Raza 23 (11b 3x6)SM Curran 33 (22b 2x4 2x6)
AF Milne15-0-21-0

DS: "Tough finish but what a good spell from Crane, especially given he had to bowl at Pooran."

80
Milne to Raza, no run

inswinging yorker, a hint of tail back in. Dug out into the leg side, Milne throws at the stumps

manoj: "Milne should've bowled the Fisher over."

79
1
Milne to Sam Curran, 1 run

fakes a move outside leg stump, drags the shorter ball out to deep backward square

78
4
Milne to Sam Curran, FOUR runs

chipped past short fine leg! Slot ball, down the leg side, Curran steps across and whips it away with supple wrists

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
LG Pretorius
52 runs (28)
5 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
pull
13 runs
1 four1 six
Control
84%
N Pooran
39 runs (25)
2 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
cover drive
15 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
88%
Best performances - bowlers
NA Sowter
B
20
0s
10
R
29
W
2
RPB
1.45
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
J Overton
B
15
0s
5
R
23
W
2
RPB
1.53
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
LEGOFF
LHB
1W
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundLord's, London
TossMI London (Men), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
MI London
Sikandar Raza
Match days06 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Mike Burns
DRS
England
Nigel Llong
DRS
TV Umpire
England
Rob White
Reserve Umpire
England
Ben Peverall
Match Referee
England
Phil Whitticase
PointsMI London (Men) 4, London Spirit (Men) 0
Match CoverageSee all