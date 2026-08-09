Liam Livingstone is Match Hero: "We felt like it was a decent wicket, felt they were under par. Bowled really well with new ball, 40 off 40 was really good for is. Batting on that wicket, they were well below par. Trying to be positive in the powerplay, been talking about that but haven't done it so well. Worked well tonight. Love batting with Brev. He's a tremendous talent and he hits the ball as cleanly as anyone in the world. Crowd's been amazing, loved my time down here. Was looking forward to it, the supporters have been amazing, so it's been special."