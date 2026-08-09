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Spirit vs Phoenix, 28th Match at London, Men's Hundred, Aug 09 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
28th Match (D/N), Lord's, August 09, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Men)

#8

162/4
London Spirit (Men) FlagLondon Spirit (Men)

#7

(82/100 balls, T:163) 166/3

Spirit won by 7 wickets (with 18 balls remaining)

liam-livingstone
Player Of The Match
Liam Livingstone
, LS-M
66 (30)
Summary
Scorecard
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Fan Ratings
What will be the toss result?
LS-M Win & Bat
43%
BP-M Win & Bat
22%
LS-M Win & Bowl
21%
BP-M Win & Bowl
15%
994 votes
103

Livingstone and Dewald Brevis's 103-run partnership is LS-M's highest for the 3rd wicket in T20s, breaking the record of 66 between Matthew Wade and Rossington

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Livingstone haunts old side Phoenix with matchwinning 66 off 30

Livingstone haunts old side Phoenix with matchwinning 66 off 30

Spirit captain adds 103 in partnership with Dewald Brevis to end Lord's losing streak

09-Aug-2026 • 4 hrs agoECB Media
Match centre Scores :  Thilak Ram •  Comms :  Alan Gardner
Scorecard summary
Birmingham Phoenix (Men)1 Inn
162/4(100 balls)
Joe Clarke
73 (42)
James Coles
1/25 (20)
Sean Dickson
*51 (28)
Mason Crane
1/26 (20)
London Spirit (Men)2 Inn
166/3(82 balls)
Liam Livingstone
66 (30)
Tom Helm
1/31 (15)
Dewald Brevis
*55 (31)
Jordan Thompson
1/24 (10)
View full scorecard

8.40pm: That's the sort of performance Spirit have been searching for, though it's come too late - and Birmingham Phoenix were poor again. A sixth defeat from seven leaves them rooted to the bottom. Remarkably, that's the first time they've been beaten by Spirit since the Hundred started five years ago...

Liam Livingstone is Match Hero: "We felt like it was a decent wicket, felt they were under par. Bowled really well with new ball, 40 off 40 was really good for is. Batting on that wicket, they were well below par. Trying to be positive in the powerplay, been talking about that but haven't done it so well. Worked well tonight. Love batting with Brev. He's a tremendous talent and he hits the ball as cleanly as anyone in the world. Crowd's been amazing, loved my time down here. Was looking forward to it, the supporters have been amazing, so it's been special."

Okay, that's a wrap from HQ. The table is beginning to firm up, with seven of the eight games played - but still plenty to decide as the tournament enters its final week. Thanks for your company tonight. Join us for tomorrow, with Trent Rockets hosting Southern Brave. Cheerio!

82
4
Rehan to Brevis, FOUR runs

goes again, pumped through the off side, London Spirit win by seven wickets! And knocked off with 18 balls to spare. It's been an underwhelming first season for the Flower-Bobat axis, but they sign off at home with a comfortable victory

81
4
Rehan to Brevis, FOUR runs

mashed through extra cover! Brevis marches to his maiden fifty in the Hundred, beating the despairing attempt of the fielder at wide long-off

Dewald Brevis made his first fifty in the Hundred
Photos
CHANGE OF END
Balls80
8 runsNeed 5 from 20 balls
LS-M 158/3
JM Coles 9 (7b 2x4)D Brevis 47 (29b 3x4 3x6)
Usman Tariq
20-0-13-0

Tariq is done, immaculate figures of 0 for 13 from 20... but what might have been if Ferreira had bowled him earlier?

80
Usman Tariq to Coles, no run

tossed up and heaved into the leg side

79
1
Usman Tariq to Brevis, 1 run

pace on, 66mph but short, Brevis is back in the crease and muscles to long-off

78
Usman Tariq to Brevis, no run

flicked out full on the stumps, tapped back

77
1
Usman Tariq to Coles, 1 run

low arm, little 46mph leggie, pushed through wide and chopped through the covers

76
Usman Tariq to Coles, no run

looped up straight and tapped to leg

Tariq on for a tenner

75
4
Usman Tariq to Coles, FOUR runs

dragged down and smacked! Quicker ball, sits up wide of the stumps and Coles cuts it away, beats the sweeper for four more

74
Usman Tariq to Coles, no run

full on off and punched to cover

74
1w
Usman Tariq to Coles, 1 wide

strays down the leg side

73
Usman Tariq to Coles, no run

48mph googly on a wide line, Coles backs away and slaps to cover

72
1
Usman Tariq to Brevis, 1 run

makes some room, tossed up wide, 48mph. Flogged out to the cover sweeper

71
Usman Tariq to Brevis, no run

floated out and played back warily

Tariq for another trundle

CHANGE OF END
Balls70
12 runs, 1 wicketNeed 13 from 30 balls
LS-M 150/3
JM Coles 4 (1b 1x4)D Brevis 45 (25b 3x4 3x6)
TG Helm15-0-31-1

Spirits are high, with Spirit strolling to their target

70
4
Helm to Coles, FOUR runs

short and swung away, Coles gets going with a smooth pull into the gap at deep backward square leg

James Coles walks out, 17 runs needed from 31 balls

69
W
Helm to Livingstone, OUT

slogged up into the off side... well held! Maybe pace off again, Helm going into the pitch. This time Livingstone was aiming for the longer side of the ground and didn't time it. Work to do for Dickson at long-off, but he circles under it and cling on

Liam Livingstone c Dickson b Helm 66 (30b 7x4 4x6 51m) SR: 220

"A quick search gives me Pollard, Pooran, Russell, Sooryavanshi, Brevis. Surprisingly no Gayle." Many thankings to you, Stats Nerd (if that is your real name)

68
6
Helm to Livingstone, SIX runs

plundered into the Grandstand again! Slower ball and Livingstone heaves it over deep midwicket. Might have come off the toe of the bat, but still goes plenty far enough. Brings up the 100 stand, too

67
1
Helm to Brevis, 1 run

into the pitch, wide line, 78mph and swatted to short mid-on as Helm gives chase

66
1
Helm to Livingstone, 1 run

full outside off, 80mph and drilled to the cover sweeper

Rahul: "Sooryavanshi definitely has more sixes than fours." Of course... he's hit more sixes than I've had hot dinners!

Balls65
15 runsNeed 25 from 35 balls
LS-M 138/2
LS Livingstone 59 (27b 7x4 3x6)D Brevis 44 (24b 3x4 3x6)
S Mahmood15-0-42-1
65
Mahmood to Livingstone, no run

length ball, aiming for the tramlines again. Gets away with this one as Livi swipes and misses

65
1w
Mahmood to Livingstone, 1 wide

flung full and wide, outside the guidelines again

"Critical, but poor captaincy may have been the Phoenix's downfall this season," muses Todo

Read full commentary
Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
JM Clarke
73 runs (42)
4 fours5 sixes
Productive shot
flick
16 runs
0 four1 six
Control
84%
LS Livingstone
66 runs (30)
7 fours4 sixes
Productive shot
pull
16 runs
0 four2 sixes
Control
68%
Best performances - bowlers
JM Coles
B
20
0s
6
R
25
W
1
RPB
1.25
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
MS Crane
B
20
0s
8
R
26
W
1
RPB
1.30
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
View more stats
Match details
GroundLord's, London
TossLondon Spirit (Men), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Spirit
Liam Livingstone
Match days09 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Michael Gough
DRS
England
Russell Warren
DRS
Reserve Umpire
England
Mark Newell
Match Referee
England
Alec Swann
PointsLondon Spirit (Men) 4, Birmingham Phoenix (Men) 0
Match CoverageSee all