8.40pm: That's the sort of performance Spirit have been searching for, though it's come too late - and Birmingham Phoenix were poor again. A sixth defeat from seven leaves them rooted to the bottom. Remarkably, that's the first time they've been beaten by Spirit since the Hundred started five years ago...
Liam Livingstone is Match Hero: "We felt like it was a decent wicket, felt they were under par. Bowled really well with new ball, 40 off 40 was really good for is. Batting on that wicket, they were well below par. Trying to be positive in the powerplay, been talking about that but haven't done it so well. Worked well tonight. Love batting with Brev. He's a tremendous talent and he hits the ball as cleanly as anyone in the world. Crowd's been amazing, loved my time down here. Was looking forward to it, the supporters have been amazing, so it's been special."
Okay, that's a wrap from HQ. The table is beginning to firm up, with seven of the eight games played - but still plenty to decide as the tournament enters its final week. Thanks for your company tonight. Join us for tomorrow, with Trent Rockets hosting Southern Brave. Cheerio!