Rickelton maintains form as Sunrisers extinguish Phoenix hopes

Sunrisers Leeds 169 for 7 (Rickelton 65, Tariq 2-28) beat Birmingham Phoenix 124 for 8 (Dickson 34, Carse 3-17, Potts 3-22) by runs

A second crushing win of the day for Sunrisers Leeds saw the elimination of Birmingham Phoenix from the men's competition, just as with their women's team earlier. Sunrisers moved up to second place in the table after a big net run rate swing, while Phoenix are the second men's team to be knocked out after London Spirit last night.

Sunrisers were just too powerful for the home side, their opening partnership of Mitchell Marsh and Ryan Rickelton firing once again, racing to 52 off 32 before they were separated as Marsh played tentatively to Usman Tariq , the only Phoenix bowler to come out of the day with any credit, despite conceding 17 off his last five balls.

Harry Brook, after his demolition job on Tuesday, flickered briefly before Tariq trapped him in front and from there the Sunrisers tailed off slightly, Rickelton being relatively starved of the strike, run out off the 93rd ball having hit 65 off 37. It was only due to two sixes from the last three balls that the visitors got up to a score with which they could feel comfortable.

Any fears about giving up the chance of moving up the table into the qualification spots were soon allayed however, as Brydon Carse bowled the first ten and got rid of Mitchell Owen and Matthew Potts followed up by snaring Will Smeed. Carse got Rehan Ahmed for a duck and the game seemed as good as up before the powerplay was done.

Joe Clarke and Sean Dickson delayed the inevitable and Jordan Thompson thumped a couple of late sixes but the class of the Sunrisers' attack was in evidence as the Phoenix finished 45 short. England quicks Carse and Potts both finished with an economical three wickets while leggie Abrar Ahmed went at less than a run a ball.