9:30pm Right, that's all from us here. Thanks for your company. Join us for tomorrow's double-bill with as MI London host Trent Rockets and Southern Brave versus Manchester Super Giants.
9:28pm The Meerkat Match Hero is Ryan Rickelton for his 65 off 37 in Sunrisers total of 169 for 7: "It's getting tight at the top, so it was nice to get a big Net Run Rate win here."
"Mitch [Marsh] takes quite an aggressive route up front really early on and he allows me to cruise behind him. I'd much rather play with him than against him
"We left about 10 or 20 out there... but the bowlers are really carrying us through at the moment and hopefully that will continue."
Brydon Carse, unlucky to miss out on the furry toy, is speaking with Sky: "We seem to be on a good roll at the minute. Two wins in the last two games, two games to come in the next week and it is in our hands now.
"We kept it really clear as a bowling group - the plan was always going to bowl 10 balls in that Powerplay. I tried to hit that hard length with some variations... as a bowling unit, we supported each other. It's a real confidence-building win for the group. "