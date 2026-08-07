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Phoenix vs Sunrisers, 24th Match at Birmingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 07 2026 - Match Result

RESULT
24th Match (D/N), Birmingham, August 07, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
Sunrisers Leeds (Men) FlagSunrisers Leeds (Men)

#2

169/7
Birmingham Phoenix (Men) FlagBirmingham Phoenix (Men)

#8

(100 balls, T:170) 124/8

Sunrisers won by 45 runs

ryan-rickelton
Player Of The Match
Ryan Rickelton
, SRL-M
65 (37)
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Rickelton maintains form as Sunrisers extinguish Phoenix hopes

Rickelton maintains form as Sunrisers extinguish Phoenix hopes

Carse, Potts shine as visitors go second on table with crushing margin of victory at Edgbaston

07-Aug-2026 • 16 hrs agoECB Media
Match centre Scores :  Harshith Gowda •  Comms :  Vithushan Ehantharajah
Scorecard summary
Sunrisers Leeds (Men)1 Inn
169/7(100 balls)
Ryan Rickelton
65 (37)
Usman Tariq
2/28 (20)
Mitchell Marsh
34 (23)
Tom Helm
1/25 (20)
Birmingham Phoenix (Men)2 Inn
124/8(100 balls)
Sean Dickson
34 (27)
Brydon Carse
3/17 (20)
Jordan Thompson
*25 (19)
Matthew Potts
3/22 (20)
View full scorecard
CHANGE OF END
Balls100
4 runs
BP-M 124/8
CP Wood 0 (3b)JA Thompson 25 (19b 1x4 2x6)
MJ Potts20-0-22-3

9:30pm Right, that's all from us here. Thanks for your company. Join us for tomorrow's double-bill with as MI London host Trent Rockets and Southern Brave versus Manchester Super Giants.

9:28pm The Meerkat Match Hero is Ryan Rickelton for his 65 off 37 in Sunrisers total of 169 for 7: "It's getting tight at the top, so it was nice to get a big Net Run Rate win here."

"Mitch [Marsh] takes quite an aggressive route up front really early on and he allows me to cruise behind him. I'd much rather play with him than against him

"We left about 10 or 20 out there... but the bowlers are really carrying us through at the moment and hopefully that will continue."

Brydon Carse, unlucky to miss out on the furry toy, is speaking with Sky: "We seem to be on a good roll at the minute. Two wins in the last two games, two games to come in the next week and it is in our hands now.

"We kept it really clear as a bowling group - the plan was always going to bowl 10 balls in that Powerplay. I tried to hit that hard length with some variations... as a bowling unit, we supported each other. It's a real confidence-building win for the group. "

100
Potts to Wood, no run

Another swing and miss... Sunrisers Leeds win by 45 runs! It was a strange, and pretty rancid end to what was a comprehensive win for Sunrisers who not only get into the top three but move second, ousting MI London and bumping down Welsh Fire with their Net Run Rate bolstered by the size of this win. Brydon Carse the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 17, before Potts bagged three of his own. Phoenix are officially out of it. A dire campaign for their men's and women's teams

99
Potts to Wood, no run

Swing and a miss as Potts goes into a length at 84mph and just misses the top of off

98
1
Potts to Thompson, 1 run

Full, outside off, punched into extra cover but not past Crawley, who runs back and puts in a last minute dive to keep them to a single

97
2
Potts to Thompson, 2 runs

Now Thompson is running, scything out this wide yorker to deep point and scampering back for the second with a slightly wayward throw helping

97
1w
Potts to Thompson, 1 wide

Full... but wide of leg stump, just past the legs of Thompson who stayed put

96
Potts to Thompson, no run

Another wide yorker nailed, inside the tramline, Thompson stays put and fails to reach that

Potts to bowl out and close the innings

Balls95
0 runNeed 50 from 5 balls
BP-M 120/8
JA Thompson 22 (16b 1x4 2x6)CP Wood 0 (1b)
NT Ellis20-0-25-1
95
Ellis to Thompson, no run

And that's a peculiar maiden confirmed for Ellis, as his final delivery is swung at wildly as Thompson steps right across and falls over trying (and failing) to carve away that wide yorker

Geez this is bleak...

94
Ellis to Thompson, no run

Swing and a miss! Full, across Thompson, who stays put, beats the left-hander between bat and pad

93
Ellis to Thompson, no run

Another single refused, Ellis with a full ball on middle stump, just shy of a yorker, whipped away to deep square

50 from 8... and now the Sunrisers have to bring a fielder into the ring...

92
Ellis to Thompson, no run

Dug in short, Thompson right across his stumps, standing on off stump as he pulls out to deep care. Again refuses the run...

91
Ellis to Thompson, no run

Wide of off stump, length, Thompson thrashes this high to extra cover... but the hand off the bat into the shot means it falls plenty short of Lawrence, and Thompson decides to retain the strike

Into the final 10. Phoenix need, well, a miracle the likes of which we've never seen. Ellis with his final five

CHANGE OF END
Balls90
1 run, 2 wicketsNeed 50 from 10 balls
BP-M 120/8
CP Wood 0 (1b)JA Thompson 22 (11b 1x4 2x6)
MJ Potts15-0-18-3

No dice for Potts but a tidy 3 for 18 for Potts with five still to bowl

90
Potts to Wood, no run

Kept out! Low full toss, that looked destined for leg stump.

Hat-trick ball incoming... Chris Wood to face it...

89
W
Potts to Helm, OUT

Yep - gone! Base of off stump this time, Potts nails his yorker and that's two-in-two. Can Potts nab a hat-trick?

Tom Helm b Potts 0 (1b 0x4 0x6 1m) SR: 0

Tom Helm, good luck out there...

88
W
Potts to Currie, OUT

Potts gets his second! Off stump rattled, Currie trying to work that full ball over the keeper with a ramp. Done

Scott Currie b Potts 5 (3b 1x4 0x6 4m) SR: 166.66
87
1
Potts to Thompson, 1 run

Yorker, 84mph on leg stump, dug out by Thompson who manages to scamper a single into mid off

86
Potts to Thompson, no run

Dug in, slower ball, Thompson doesn't pick up the charge in pace as that skips up off a length at 74mph and almost kisses the grille

Potts, 1 for 17 from his first 10, returns with 51 needed from 15

Balls85
9 runs, 1 wicketNeed 51 from 15 balls
BP-M 119/6
SW Currie 5 (2b 1x4)JA Thompson 21 (9b 1x4 2x6)
NT Ellis15-0-25-1
85
1
Ellis to Currie, 1 run

Another low full toss, bunted squarer to deep cover

84
4
Ellis to Currie, FOUR runs

Lifted over cover! Another wide full toss, Currie watches it onto the bat, extending his arms into the lofted drive

The new batter is Scott Currie

Shaheer: "I believe it's conservative captaincy, giving that set to Revis. Should've killed the game with Ellis and Potts bowling out, then Revis bowling the last one by which point the game would have effectively over."

83
W
Ellis to Dickson, OUT

Ellis gets the breakthrough! Full, on off stump, lifted to Brook, under a meter from the long off boundary

Sean Dickson c Brook b Ellis 34 (27b 3x4 1x6 46m) SR: 125.92
82
Ellis to Dickson, no run

Tight to the stumps, pace on, full toss outside off at 85mph but Dickson loses his shape attempting to find the stands, taken off the bounce by Rickelton

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Best performances - batters
Spike GraphWagon Zone
RD Rickelton
65 runs (37)
6 fours3 sixes
Productive shot
slog sweep
16 runs
2 fours1 six
Control
81%
MR Marsh
34 runs (23)
5 fours1 six
Productive shot
on drive
7 runs
1 four0 six
Control
87%
Best performances - bowlers
BA Carse
B
20
0s
13
R
17
W
3
RPB
0.85
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
2W
LEGOFF
LHB
MJ Potts
B
20
0s
11
R
22
W
3
RPB
1.10
FTYFGSGS
OFFLEG
RHB
1W
1W
1W
LEGOFF
LHB
View more stats
Match details
GroundEdgbaston, Birmingham
TossBirmingham Phoenix (Men), elected to field first
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Player Of The Match
Sunrisers
Ryan Rickelton
Match days07 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Graham Lloyd
DRS
England
Tom Lungley
DRS
TV Umpire
England
Ian Blackwell
Reserve Umpire
England
Chris Watts
Match Referee
England
Peter Such
PointsSunrisers Leeds (Men) 4, Birmingham Phoenix (Men) 0
Match CoverageSee all