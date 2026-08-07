Potts to Wood , no run

Another swing and miss... Sunrisers Leeds win by 45 runs! It was a strange, and pretty rancid end to what was a comprehensive win for Sunrisers who not only get into the top three but move second, ousting MI London and bumping down Welsh Fire with their Net Run Rate bolstered by the size of this win. Brydon Carse the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 17, before Potts bagged three of his own. Phoenix are officially out of it. A dire campaign for their men's and women's teams