Phoenix vs MI London, 32nd Match at Birmingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score
What will be the toss result?
BP-M Win & Bat
MIL-M Win & Bat
BP-M Win & Bowl
MIL-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Recent Performance
Match centre • Ground time: 17:00
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
BP-M
10 M•360 Runs•36 Avg•155.17 SR
BP-M
9 M•173 Runs•19.22 Avg•132.06 SR
MIL-M
10 M•394 Runs•39.4 Avg•164.16 SR
MIL-M
9 M•290 Runs•36.25 Avg•151.83 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
BP-M
8 M•8 Wkts•1.64 RPB•15 SR
BP-M
7 M•6 Wkts•1.19 RPB•22.5 SR
MIL-M
8 M•13 Wkts•1.77 RPB•9.92 SR
MIL-M
10 M•11 Wkts•1.89 RPB•15 SR
Squad
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Middle order Batter
|Bowler
|Bowler
|Batting Allrounder
|Allrounder
|Bowling Allrounder
|Top order Batter
|Bowling Allrounder
|Bowler
|Batter
|Bowler
Match details
GroundEdgbaston, Birmingham
Season2026
Match days12 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
TV Umpire
Reserve Umpire