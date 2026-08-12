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Phoenix vs MI London, 32nd Match at Birmingham, Men's Hundred, Aug 12 2026 - Live Cricket Score

Upcoming
32nd Match (D/N), Birmingham, August 12, 2026, The Hundred Men's Competition
Summary
Bet
Stats
News
Squads
Table
What will be the toss result?
BP-M Win & Bat
MIL-M Win & Bat
BP-M Win & Bowl
MIL-M Win & Bowl
Ends before toss
Points TableSee full table
#Teams
M
W
L
N/R
PTS
NRR
4
MI London (Men)MI London (Men)
7430160.262
8
Birmingham Phoenix (Men)Birmingham Phoenix (Men)
71604-1.496
Recent Performance
Match centre  •  Ground time: 17:00
Players To Watch
batters(Recent stats)
JM Clarke
10 M360 Runs36 Avg155.17 SR
WCF Smeed
9 M173 Runs19.22 Avg132.06 SR
WG Jacks
10 M394 Runs39.4 Avg164.16 SR
SM Curran
9 M290 Runs36.25 Avg151.83 SR
bowlers(Recent stats)
Rehan Ahmed
8 M8 Wkts1.64 RPB15 SR
Usman Tariq
7 M6 Wkts1.19 RPB22.5 SR
RJ Gleeson
8 M13 Wkts1.77 RPB9.92 SR
TK Curran
10 M11 Wkts1.89 RPB15 SR
Head to headLast 5 Matches
Squad
BP-M
MIL-M
Donovan Ferreira (c)
Allrounder
Ethan Brookes 
Bowling Allrounder
Joe Clarke 
Top order Batter
Scott Currie 
Bowling Allrounder
Sean Dickson 
Middle order Batter
Ben Dwarshuis 
Bowler
Laurie Evans 
Middle order Batter
Tom Helm 
Bowler
Saqib Mahmood 
Bowler
Matthew Montgomery 
Batting Allrounder
Mitchell Owen 
Allrounder
Rehan Ahmed 
Bowling Allrounder
Will Smeed 
Top order Batter
Jordan Thompson 
Bowling Allrounder
Usman Tariq 
Bowler
Joe Weatherley 
Batter
Chris Wood 
Bowler
Match details
GroundEdgbaston, Birmingham
Series
The Hundred Men's Competition
Season2026
Match days12 August 2026 - daynight (100-ball match)
Umpires
England
Ben Debenham
England
Nigel Llong
TV Umpire
England
Michael Gough
Reserve Umpire
England
Surendiran Shanmugam
Match CoverageSee all