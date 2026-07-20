England fightback falls short as fluctuating Youth Test ends in draw

England U19s 320 (Nelson 128, Albert 100, Basson 4-44) and 100 for 2 drew with South Africa U19s 460 (Rowles 201, Mbatha 81, van Biljon 72, Farooq 4-102) and 209 (van Biljon 97)

A match that swung one way, and then the other, ended rather fittingly in a draw. South Africa had the better of this second Youth International but England had turned the game on its head on the third day to give themselves an outside chance of victory.

Ultimately, their failure to get rid of South Africa's tail quickly enough led to them being set an implausible 350 to win in a maximum of 51 overs, at 6.86 an over. In the end only 35 of those overs were bowled as England ended on 100 for two before a halt was called to proceedings.

South Africa resumed on the final morning on 122 for six, a lead of 262. England probably needed to take the four remaining wickets in the first hour or so to force a win and they made the best possible start with a wicket first ball.

Bradley Sylvester , bowling from the sea end, caught and bowled Paul James, who was aiming to hit the ball through midwicket but only succeeded in getting a thick leading edge back to the bowler.

With Charlie Harmison putting in a hostile burst from the Cromwell Road end England looked set to finish off the tail in short time.

The South African pair added 57 for the eighth wicket before England struck twice in successive overs. First, Matlala played forward to Farooq, only to watch in horror as the ball spun back onto his stumps. And in the next over van Biljon, who scored 72 in the first innings, was only three runs short of his century when he edged Nelson to slip.

At that stage South Africa were 183 for nine, 323 runs ahead, and England may still have nurtured far-fetched hopes of victory. But last pair JJ Basson and Bayanda Majola batted through until the delayed lunch and had been together for 16 overs when the latter edged Nelson to slip.

England had no option but to bat for a draw. They lost their first wicket at 30 in the 11th over when the lively left-arm seamer Basson had Luke Symington caught behind for 17.