Rowles 201 crushes England U19s before Basson wreaks havoc

England U19s 144 for 5 (Nelson 46*, Albert 45*, Basson 3-26) trail South Africa U19s 460 (Rowles 201, Mbatha 81, van Biljon 72, Farooq 4-102) by 316 runs

Rowles' remarkable innings headlined a competitive day as he turned his overnight 123 into a double-century, equalling Grant Elliott's record Under-19 innings against England in 1997. The South Africa captain also became his nation's all-time top run-scorer in Youth Tests, with 532 runs, and gave England much work to do.

Ralphie Albert's England initially responded well, with Rowles' wicket sparking a collapse from 400 for 4 to 460 all out, but the Young Lions could not maintain that momentum.

South Africa's new ball pair of JJ Basson and Bayanda Majola ripped through the top order, reducing England to 53 for 5, before a sensible partnership between Albert (45 not out) and Jack Nelson (46 not out) took them to the close.

Following a steady first day in which South Africa made 279 for 4, England came into day two needing a breakthrough. Despite the early efforts of Bradley Sylvester and Charlie Taylor, who bowled tight lines, South Africa stood tall.

The morning session was only remarkable for England captain Albert's early decision to introduce spin, coming in the day's ninth over. Bringing himself on from the Sea End, Albert was immediately carted for three consecutive fours and later lofted over the hospitality structures by a brutal visiting pair.

Rowles and Bandile Mbatha 's efforts went on after lunch, and when Mbatha reached his half-century off 178 balls, he celebrated the next two balls with a leave and a defensive prod. "Shot, boy", chided a frustrated Albert from point.

In the depths of their misery, the Young Lions found the ball they'd wanted all day, with left-arm spinner Ali Farooq getting one to keep straight, pinning Rowles on his front pad.

The session then turned in England's favour, with wickets falling regularly. Nelson, the right-arm off spinner, picked off Paul James, who pulled to Farooq at midwicket, and then bowled Tahseen Hanslo by jagging one in from the line of leg stump.

Farooq did the same from the Cromwell Road End, removing the stubborn Mbatha's leg stump with a full delivery, and a third wicket in three overs came when Kamogelo Matlala left a straight delivery from Nelson. When Basson saw his bails collapse after attempting a heave, South Africa were frustrated not to exceed 460.

The visitors' response was immediate, however. Ben Dawkins was out first ball, chopping on as Basson began with searing pace, and Joseph Moores swished through to wicketkeeper Joshua van Biljon in Basson's next over. Luke Symington added four jittery boundaries - three of them leg-byes - and eventually fell to a Basson inswinger, while Rocky Flintoff (22) met a similar fate, done for by an Mbatha inswinger.