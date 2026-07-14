Basson seven secures Test for SA U19s as Falconer hundred in vain

South Africa U19s 295 Bulbulia 98, Rowles 66, Pretorius 51, Farooq 3-40, Minto 3-60) and 310 (van Biljon 58, Rowles 52, Sylvester 3-33) beat England Under-19s 220 (Minto 66*, Flintoff 63, Majola 4-47) and 340 (Falconer 102, Blades 65, Lumsden 51, Basson 7-77) by 45 runs

JJ Basson took a stellar 7 for 77 as the Proteas bowled England out for 340, but the game went deep into the final session. Jacob Blades made 65, before a stand of 112 between Falconer and Manny Lumsden cut the lead to 102.

However, Bayanda Majola broke the partnership when he got Lumsden for 51 and Basson then took two wickets in as many balls, including Falconer. Despite some pyrotechnics by the last man, Ali Farooq, the win was sealed when he was bowled by Basson, who finished with match figures of 10 for 123.

England began day four on 40 without loss, but Ben Dawkins had added just five to his overnight score when Michael Kruiskamp had him caught behind for 19, in his first over and Basson then had Will Bennison caught by Muhammad Bulbulia for 9 at first slip.

Blades nearly went the same way when he was on 46, but Bulbulia grassed a far easier chance. He used the reprieve to pass 50 with an elegant push through point off Ntando Soni.

Rocky Flintoff also got a reprieve when he nicked Basson to third and Jorich van Schalkwyk couldn't cling on, but three balls later he tried to pull him through square and was caught by Vihan Pretorius.

Falconer took 15 balls to get off the mark, but did so with a six, pulling Jason Rowles over cow corner. England were 119 for 3 at lunch, but they lost Blades in the 47th over when he got a leading edge to Basson and was caught by Bayanda Majola.

Bulbulia then took an outstanding, head-high catch to remove Ralphie Albert for 14 after he'd edged Ntando Soni, but Falconer nudged Rowles for two to reach fifty and the hosts batted through to tea without further loss on 194 for 5.

With 46 overs remaining and the run rate under five all results were still on the table. England scored quickly after the resumption, with Lumsden cover driving Majola to pass fifty, but in the same over he was brilliantly caught by keeper Joshua van Biljon leaping high to his right, ending a stand of 112. Basson then had Harry Wallace caught by by Bulbulia in the next over. Falconer took two from Kruiskamp to reach three figures, but at the start of Basson's next over he played on.