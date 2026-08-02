Kavindi, Athapaththu star as all-round SL canter to series win
Sri Lanka's middle order chased down the target of 176 with 2.2 overs to spare, and six wickets in hand
Sri Lanka 178 for 4 (Kavindi 46, Athapaththu 40, Umm-e-Hani 2-28) beat Pakistan 175 for 5 (Zulfiqar 48, Ali 45, Praboda 2-27) by six wickets
Sri Lanka's batters aced their second chase in a row, as 17-year-old debutant Sanjana Kavindi top-scored with 46 off 24 to help Sri Lanka race to a target of 176 against Pakistan. Chamari Athapaththu had lit the thrusters under the innings with 40 off 15 at the top of the order, but although she fell with 55 on the board, Sri Lanka's improving middle order sent the team rocketing home with 2.2 overs to spare, and six wickets in hand.
The win means Sri Lanka have sealed the T20I series 2-0 with one match to play. They had already won the ODIs 2-1.
Pakistan enjoyed another strong start to the match, with Muneeba Ali hitting 45 off 30 and Shawaal Zulfiqar hitting the highest score in the match - 48 off 35 balls. Eyman Fatima provided a decent finish to the innings, hitting 30 not out off 19.
But their bowlers could not suppress a confident Sri Lanka batting order. Although Friday's centurion Dulani fell cheaply, Athapaththu ensured Sri Lanka still raced at more than 11 an over in the powerplay. Sanjana, Vishmi Gunaratne, and Harshitha Samarawickrama then played brisk-but-substantial innings, Samarawickrama's 37 not out off 22 especially instrumental in driving Sri Lanka forward, with momentum.
Sanjana's first boundary was an outside edge through deep third, but she quickly grew in confidence, and had 14 off 10 to her name at the end of the powerplay. She hit successive sixes off the left-arm spin of Nashra Sandhu in the 10th over, launching the first over deep midwicket, and the second over long on. She was out soon after, but had made her mark on the international stage.
On the bowling front, another 17-year-old in Chamudi Praboda, secured Sri Lanka's best bowling figures. Her left-arm spin reaped 2 for 27, in just her second international. Offspinner Umm-e-Hani took two wickets for Pakistan.