Kavindi, Athapaththu star as all-round SL canter to series win

But their bowlers could not suppress a confident Sri Lanka batting order. Although Friday's centurion Dulani fell cheaply, Athapaththu ensured Sri Lanka still raced at more than 11 an over in the powerplay. Sanjana, Vishmi Gunaratne, and Harshitha Samarawickrama then played brisk-but-substantial innings, Samarawickrama's 37 not out off 22 especially instrumental in driving Sri Lanka forward, with momentum.

Sanjana's first boundary was an outside edge through deep third, but she quickly grew in confidence, and had 14 off 10 to her name at the end of the powerplay. She hit successive sixes off the left-arm spin of Nashra Sandhu in the 10th over, launching the first over deep midwicket, and the second over long on. She was out soon after, but had made her mark on the international stage.