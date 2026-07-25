Gunaratne, Samarawickrama ace 274 chase to level series

Sri Lanka 275 for 2 (Gunaratne 123, Samarawickrama 100*) beat Pakistan 273 for 5 (Amin 100*, Zafar 49) by eight wickets

Sri Lanka's chase was sealed with 19 balls to spare, scripted largely by the second-wicket stand of 203 runs between Gunaratne and Samarawickrama. It was the first 200-plus stand for Sri Lanka for any wicket in women's ODIs, and hence the highest for any wicket . The twin centuries from Sri Lanka's top three was another statement that they can seal strong chases without their captain Chamari Athapaththu, who fell for 1 early on. Gunaratne and Samarawickrama struck their second centuries in the format and are the only Sri Lanka batters - apart from Athapaththu - to have reached three figures.

Athapaththu fell when her counterpart Fatima Sana drew an edge for caught behind at the start of the fifth over. Once Samarawickrama joined Gunaratne, the duo kept the run rate ticking largely around five an over. Gunaratne was the quicker one and brought up her half-century off 55 balls, while Samarawickrama took 74 balls to get there. They picked up pace with regular boundaries once the asking rate went beyond six an over after the halfway mark and brought it under five an over before the 40th over by when Gunaratne had scored her 107-ball century.

She was stumped for 123 when Sri Lanka were 52 runs adrift with 64 balls left and No. 4 Kavisha Dilhari scored at over run a ball to keep them on track. When only eight runs were left, Samarawickrama struck a four to bring up her hundred off 119 balls before Dilhari hit the winning boundary.